Genus Paper & Boards Ltd Summary

Genus Paper & Boards Limited was incorporated as DSM Paper Limited in 1996. The Company name was then changed from DSM Paper Limited to Kailash Paper Product Limited in 2002 and from Kailash Paper Product Limited to Genus Paper Products Limited in 2006. The Company is an integral part of the Kailash Group, having its business into industrial Kraft paper. It has two manufacturing facilities atMoradabad and Muzaarnagar. The Moradabad facility has two waste paperbased manufacturing plants of Kraft Paper within the factory premises. The Muzaarnagar facility has three manufacturing lines comprising of two Kraft Paper and One Duplex Unit to produce specialty Kra Paper and Duplex Board.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Kraft paper and steel ingot. Prior to this, the Company has also been engaged in making strategic investment activity, where under investments are made in shares & securities and on loans basis a thorough and systematic evaluation by the Company and the management.At present, the Company has four independent plants within the factory premises, having the facilities for manufacturing Waste Paper based Multi Layer Kraft Paper, M. S. Ingots and fiber waste sheet. In FY 2011, the company demerged its Non-Power Infrastructure Business.In FY 2013, Genus Paper & Boards Limited was formed as a Public Limited Company and the same was listed on the NSE and BSE Limited post the scheme of arrangement made.In FY 2015, the company enhanced production capacity.In FY 2018, the company commenced the manufacturing facility of lease Kraft Paper situated at Kashipur, in Uttrakhand.In FY 2019, the company terminated manufacturing plant of lease Kraft Paper situated at Kashipur, in Uttrakhand.During the financial year 2020, the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named Genus Paper and Coke Limited (Formely known as Kailash Paper and Coke Limited) on 23 July, 2020.The Company commenced commercial production of Kra Paper Machine Line and Duplex Board machine line at Muzaarnagar Unit, in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. Kailash Waste Solutions Private Limited was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary in 2021-22, effective on March 9, 2022. NS Papers Limited was amalgamated with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation and became effective in 2021-22. The production capacity of Kraft Paper at Moradabad (Unit-1) was increased to 435 TPD (Tonnes Per Day) Companys existing Paper Unit located at Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh in 2021-22. The Company thereafter in 2022-23, sold the investments of Kailash Waste Solutions Private Limited (KWSPL), and it ceased to be the Subsidiary of the Company effective from March 24, 2023. The Duplex Board Machine line was commissioned in March, 2022 and rest of the lines became operational during FY 2022-23.