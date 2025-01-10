To the Members of

Genus Paper & Boards Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the Standalone financial statements of Genus Paper & Boards Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss including the standalone statement of other comprehensive income, the standalone Cash Flow Statement and the standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, its standalone Profit including other comprehensive income and its standalone cash flows and the standalone changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statement.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Procurement of Raw Materials and Valuation of Inventories We identified procurement of Raw material and valuation of inventories as a key audit matter, because of significance of costs incurred during the year, related inventories as at reporting date and significant degree of management judgment involved in verification and valuation thereof. Evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls relating to procurement and inventory, We carried out a combination of procedures involving inquiry and observation, re-performance and inspection of evidence in respect of operation of these controls, We performed substantive testing by selecting samples of purchase transactions recorded during the year by verifying the underlying documents, i,e, supplier invoices, goods receipt notes etc, Observed inventory value verification on a sample basis. Re-computed the closing rate of sample items of inventories to check whether the same are in line with the accounting policy of the Company, Obtained an understanding of the underlying data and estimates used for calculation of the yield ratio and compared the same with the previous years, We performed cut-off testing for samples of purchase transactions recorded before and after the financial year end date by comparing with relevant underlying documentation, which included supplier invoices, goods receipt notes etc, to assess whether the purchases were recognized in the correct period, We assessed manual journals posted to purchases to identify unusual items,

Other Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report and other company related information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. These reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors Is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (i) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

c) The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including the standalone Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, and the standalone Cash Flow Statement and standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended,

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (i) below on reporting under Rule 11(g)

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure 2 to this report,

h) With respect to the other matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with schedule V of the Act, and

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i, The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements. Refer Note No, 34 to the Financial Statements;

ii, The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses,

iii, There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company,

iv, (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement,

v, (a) The company has not proposed any Final dividend during the year,

(b) The company has not proposed any interim dividend during the year,

(c) The Board of Director of the company has not proposed any final dividend which require approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting,

vi, Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, as described in note 54 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software,

Annexure 1 to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Genus Paper & Boards Limited of even date for the F Y 2023-2024)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing fullParticulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company does not have any kind of Intangible Assets, therefore reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) is not applicable.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant & equipment by which these are verified in a phased manner by the management during the year, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) According to information and explanation given to us and based on our verification of records, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) Based on the information and explanation given to us and as represented by the person those charge with governance, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Management has conducted physical verification of Inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the frequency, coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) As disclosed in Note No 48 to the financial statements, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR Five Crores in aggregate from banks and /or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the company. The quarterly returns / statements filed by the company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the company.

(iii) During the year, the company has made investments in, stood guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(a) During the year, the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity.

Particulars Guarantees (Rs. in Lakhs) Securities (Rs. in Lakhs) Loans (Rs. in Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Wholly owned Subsidiary - 500.00 Others - - - Balance outstanding (gross) as at balance sheet date in respect of the above cases dF Wholly owned Subsidiary 7500.00 500.00 Others - - -

The above amounts are included in Note 5 on Loans and Note 34(b) on Commitments to the standalone financial statements.

(b) During the year the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees to Companies, Firms and Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, wherever required and the repayments or receipts are regular, wherever stipulated.

(d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loan granted to the companies, firms, limited liability partnerships, or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) As the management represented us, there were no loans or advances in the nature of loan granted to companies which had fallen due during the year hence reporting under the clause 3(iii) (e) is not applicable.

(f) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii) (f) is not applicable.

(iv) The provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules has been complied with by the Company in respect of loans granted, investments made, guarantees given, and security provided.

(v) The company has neither accepted deposits from the public nor accepted any amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under to the extend applicable, Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of Paper, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities and no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statue Nature of the Dues (including interest and penalty where applicable) Forum Period to which amount relates (Financial Year) Gross Amount (Rs. In Lacs) Amount Deposited under Protest (Rs. In Lacs) Net Amount Payable (Rs. In Lacs) The Central Sales Tax /The State Sales Tax CST / VAT and Entry Tax Honble High Court / Commissioner Appeals Various year (2013-18) 55.13 45.04 10.09 The Central Excise Excise Duty / Service Tax Appellate Tribunal / Appeals Various year (2008-2017) 25.99 0.80 25.19 Income Tax Income Tax (Without Interest) ITAT Various year (2013-2020) 182.24 311.65 (129.41) Total 263.36 357.49 (94.13)

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of accounts, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, reporting under the clause 3(viii) of the CARO is not applicable.

(ix) (a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender ascept as below:

Name of the Entity Amount Due Date Date of Payment Extent of Delay Genus Power Infrastructures Limited 655,738 30-04-2023 08-09-2023 131 days 677,596 31-05-2023 07-11-2023 160 days 655,738 30-06-2023 07-11-2023 130 days 677,596 31-07-2023 07-11-2023 99 days 677,596 31-08-2023 07-11-2023 68 days 27,66,393 30-09-2023 27-11-2023 58 days

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of Initial Public Offer / further public offer (including debt instruments), hence reporting under clause (x) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares / fully or partially or optionally convertible debenture during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) "As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year".

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company, hence reporting under clause xii(a), xii(b), xii(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, section 177 of the Act is not applicable to company and company has complied with the provisions of Section 188 of the Act w.r.t transactions with the related parties, wherever applicable. Details of the transactions with the related parties have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) The company has an Internal Audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the company issued till the date of audit report for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934), hence requirement to report under clause xvi(a) is not applicable to the company.

(b) Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934; hence requirement to report under clause xvi(a) is not applicable to the company.

(c) Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, accordingly this clause is not applicable

(d) Company does not have CIC as part of the Group, hence requirement to report under clause xvi(a) is not applicable to the company.

(xvii) Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in the note 53 , ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amount which are required to be transferred in respect of Schedule

VII of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub-section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in Note 51 of the financial statement. The period of six months has not yet expired as on the date of our audit report.

b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provisions of sub section (6) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. This matter has been disclosed in Note 51 to the financial statements.

(xxi) Since this report is in relation to standalone financial statements accordingly this clause is not applicable.

Annexure 2 to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Paragraph 2 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report on even date to the members of Genus Paper & Boards Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act.

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of Genus Paper & Boards Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects,

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk, The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error,

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements,

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected, Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate,

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements in place and such internal financial controls with respect to Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India,