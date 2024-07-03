Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPaper
Open₹37.09
Prev. Close₹36.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹281.15
Day's High₹37.2
Day's Low₹35
52 Week's High₹62.2
52 Week's Low₹35.8
Book Value₹75.07
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)745.2
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.68
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.22
21.22
21.22
21.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,597.76
1,494.26
1,531.64
1,446.78
Net Worth
1,618.98
1,515.48
1,552.86
1,468
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
585.65
443.35
606.56
661.35
yoy growth (%)
32.09
-26.9
-8.28
29.3
Raw materials
-177.4
-138.12
-192.02
-189.39
As % of sales
30.29
31.15
31.65
28.63
Employee costs
-81.33
-80.72
-84.28
-80.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-43.91
-62.76
20.93
80.11
Depreciation
-31.2
-32.39
-33.16
-28.3
Tax paid
15.03
16.21
-1
-30.82
Working capital
-1.56
-7.17
5.71
-30.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.09
-26.9
-8.28
29.3
Op profit growth
-49.36
-170.19
-57.5
254.73
EBIT growth
-30.67
-314.6
-72.39
260.05
Net profit growth
-37.96
-333.57
-59.56
29.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
Gross Sales
1,768.54
1,696.43
1,585.81
1,359.96
1,114.06
Excise Duty
148.78
188.08
205.19
168.66
158.88
Net Sales
1,619.75
1,508.35
1,380.61
1,191.31
955.17
Other Operating Income
8.17
16.72
14.73
0
0
Other Income
6.42
6.44
4.21
15.1
15.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,384.75
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
422.9
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
561.45
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
306
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.32
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Chandrakant Birla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ram Prasad Dutta
Independent Director
Gauri Rasgotra
Independent Director
Srinivasan Vishvanathan
Independent Director
Ashwin Bishnoi
Independent Director
Raj Kumar Agrawal
Managing Director & CEO
Ashwin J Laddha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Orient Paper & Industries Ltd
Summary
Orient Paper & Industries Ltd (OPIL), a CK Birla Group Company (formally known as Orient Paper Mills Ltd), incorporated in 1939, is primarily engaged in manufacture & sale of Paper, Electrical Consumer Durables, Chemicals, Industrial Blowers and Air Pollution Control Equipments. It is the leading tissue paper manufacturer in India. The Company presently has manufacturing facilities at Amlai, Brajrajnagar, Faridabad, Noida & Kolkata. In the early years, the Company was manufacturing paper, boards and cement. In 1978 the name of the company was changed to the present name ORIENT PAPER AND INDUSTRIES LTD. A pilot pulp and paper plant of the company was commissioned in February of the year 1978. The pulp mill was redesigned for production of bleached pulp from rags, hemp, cotton, stalk, etc., as also from bamboo or other forestand/or agricultural residents. In September 1982, a cement plant was commissioned at Devapur (AP) with an annual capacity of 9 lakh tonnes. The agreement with Panafrican paper Mills (E.A.) Limited for providing technical know-how, management and other services was renewed for a further period of 5 years with effect from 30th June 1989. In end of the year 1990 the second unit of the cement factory was commissioned. In 1991, the company undertook to supply technical know-how for the manufacture of paper in and outside India. The first stage of oxygen bleaching was commissioned for improved brighteners of paper and the second stage of chlorine di-oxide bleachi
Read More
The Orient Paper & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹35.12 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd is ₹745.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orient Paper & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd is ₹35.8 and ₹62.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Orient Paper & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.85%, 3 Years at 5.45%, 1 Year at -14.03%, 6 Month at -38.35%, 3 Month at -20.09% and 1 Month at -14.43%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.