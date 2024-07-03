iifl-logo-icon 1
Orient Paper & Industries Ltd Share Price

35.12
(-4.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open37.09
  • Day's High37.2
  • 52 Wk High62.2
  • Prev. Close36.88
  • Day's Low35
  • 52 Wk Low 35.8
  • Turnover (lac)281.15
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value75.07
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)745.2
  • Div. Yield0.68
Orient Paper & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

37.09

Prev. Close

36.88

Turnover(Lac.)

281.15

Day's High

37.2

Day's Low

35

52 Week's High

62.2

52 Week's Low

35.8

Book Value

75.07

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

745.2

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.68

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

arrow

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.73%

Non-Promoter- 4.00%

Institutions: 3.99%

Non-Institutions: 57.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.22

21.22

21.22

21.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,597.76

1,494.26

1,531.64

1,446.78

Net Worth

1,618.98

1,515.48

1,552.86

1,468

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

585.65

443.35

606.56

661.35

yoy growth (%)

32.09

-26.9

-8.28

29.3

Raw materials

-177.4

-138.12

-192.02

-189.39

As % of sales

30.29

31.15

31.65

28.63

Employee costs

-81.33

-80.72

-84.28

-80.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-43.91

-62.76

20.93

80.11

Depreciation

-31.2

-32.39

-33.16

-28.3

Tax paid

15.03

16.21

-1

-30.82

Working capital

-1.56

-7.17

5.71

-30.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.09

-26.9

-8.28

29.3

Op profit growth

-49.36

-170.19

-57.5

254.73

EBIT growth

-30.67

-314.6

-72.39

260.05

Net profit growth

-37.96

-333.57

-59.56

29.98

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007Mar-2006

Gross Sales

1,768.54

1,696.43

1,585.81

1,359.96

1,114.06

Excise Duty

148.78

188.08

205.19

168.66

158.88

Net Sales

1,619.75

1,508.35

1,380.61

1,191.31

955.17

Other Operating Income

8.17

16.72

14.73

0

0

Other Income

6.42

6.44

4.21

15.1

15.68

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,384.75

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

422.9

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

561.45

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

306

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.32

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Orient Paper & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Chandrakant Birla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ram Prasad Dutta

Independent Director

Gauri Rasgotra

Independent Director

Srinivasan Vishvanathan

Independent Director

Ashwin Bishnoi

Independent Director

Raj Kumar Agrawal

Managing Director & CEO

Ashwin J Laddha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Orient Paper & Industries Ltd

Summary

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd (OPIL), a CK Birla Group Company (formally known as Orient Paper Mills Ltd), incorporated in 1939, is primarily engaged in manufacture & sale of Paper, Electrical Consumer Durables, Chemicals, Industrial Blowers and Air Pollution Control Equipments. It is the leading tissue paper manufacturer in India. The Company presently has manufacturing facilities at Amlai, Brajrajnagar, Faridabad, Noida & Kolkata. In the early years, the Company was manufacturing paper, boards and cement. In 1978 the name of the company was changed to the present name ORIENT PAPER AND INDUSTRIES LTD. A pilot pulp and paper plant of the company was commissioned in February of the year 1978. The pulp mill was redesigned for production of bleached pulp from rags, hemp, cotton, stalk, etc., as also from bamboo or other forestand/or agricultural residents. In September 1982, a cement plant was commissioned at Devapur (AP) with an annual capacity of 9 lakh tonnes. The agreement with Panafrican paper Mills (E.A.) Limited for providing technical know-how, management and other services was renewed for a further period of 5 years with effect from 30th June 1989. In end of the year 1990 the second unit of the cement factory was commissioned. In 1991, the company undertook to supply technical know-how for the manufacture of paper in and outside India. The first stage of oxygen bleaching was commissioned for improved brighteners of paper and the second stage of chlorine di-oxide bleachi
Company FAQs

What is the Orient Paper & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Orient Paper & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹35.12 today.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd is ₹745.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orient Paper & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd is ₹35.8 and ₹62.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd?

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.85%, 3 Years at 5.45%, 1 Year at -14.03%, 6 Month at -38.35%, 3 Month at -20.09% and 1 Month at -14.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.74 %
Institutions - 3.99 %
Public - 57.27 %

