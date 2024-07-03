Summary

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd (OPIL), a CK Birla Group Company (formally known as Orient Paper Mills Ltd), incorporated in 1939, is primarily engaged in manufacture & sale of Paper, Electrical Consumer Durables, Chemicals, Industrial Blowers and Air Pollution Control Equipments. It is the leading tissue paper manufacturer in India. The Company presently has manufacturing facilities at Amlai, Brajrajnagar, Faridabad, Noida & Kolkata. In the early years, the Company was manufacturing paper, boards and cement. In 1978 the name of the company was changed to the present name ORIENT PAPER AND INDUSTRIES LTD. A pilot pulp and paper plant of the company was commissioned in February of the year 1978. The pulp mill was redesigned for production of bleached pulp from rags, hemp, cotton, stalk, etc., as also from bamboo or other forestand/or agricultural residents. In September 1982, a cement plant was commissioned at Devapur (AP) with an annual capacity of 9 lakh tonnes. The agreement with Panafrican paper Mills (E.A.) Limited for providing technical know-how, management and other services was renewed for a further period of 5 years with effect from 30th June 1989. In end of the year 1990 the second unit of the cement factory was commissioned. In 1991, the company undertook to supply technical know-how for the manufacture of paper in and outside India. The first stage of oxygen bleaching was commissioned for improved brighteners of paper and the second stage of chlorine di-oxide bleachi

Read More