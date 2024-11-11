Board Meeting 20 Dec 2024 20 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today:

ORIENT PAPER & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., 11th November, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / half year ended 30th September, 2024. We enclose herewith a statement showing Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report of M/s. B S R & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, the Auditors of the Company. Necessary publication of the results is being arranged in the newspapers also, which please note. The above information is also being made available on the website of the Company: www.orientpaper.in The Meeting commenced at 2:00 P.M. and concluded at 3:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

ORIENT PAPER & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 8th August 2024 inter alia to consider Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 subject to Limited Review by the Auditors of the Company. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., 8th August, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. We enclose herewith a statement showing Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with report of M/s. BS R & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, the Auditors of the Company on quarterly financial results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

ORIENT PAPER & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Annual Report and Annual Accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March 2024 and declaration of Dividend if any. Declaration of dividend for FY 2023-24 tthe Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., 29th May, 2024, inter alia: 1. Approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Recommended a dividend of Re. 0.25/- (25%) per equity share of Re.1/- each for the year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. 3. Mr. P. K. Sonthalia will cease to be President (Finance) & CFO, upon his retirement with effect from the close of working hours on 31st May, 2024. 4. Mr. Amit Poddar, Head - Finance & Accounts, is appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 1st June, 2024. 5. Re-appointment of Mr. Ashwin Bishnoi (DIN: 06862466) as an Independent Director of the Company, for a second term of 5 years from 1st August, 2024 to 31st July, 2029. Mr. Ashwin Bishnoi is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI Order or any other such authority. Change in CFO (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)

