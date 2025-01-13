Orient Paper & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.22
21.22
21.22
21.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,597.76
1,494.26
1,531.64
1,446.78
Net Worth
1,618.98
1,515.48
1,552.86
1,468
Minority Interest
Debt
320.88
274.08
210.05
88.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
344.68
312.37
324.48
307.72
Total Liabilities
2,284.54
2,101.93
2,087.39
1,863.93
Fixed Assets
1,674.94
1,566.66
1,469.73
1,365.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
496.79
389.66
538.42
435.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
64.35
51.25
68.84
56.36
Networking Capital
45.68
90
4.95
-6.79
Inventories
128.59
134.33
65.89
69.98
Inventory Days
41.06
57.61
Sundry Debtors
12.53
17.96
23.08
23.65
Debtor Days
14.38
19.47
Other Current Assets
110.21
91.22
69.96
52.42
Sundry Creditors
-136.86
-97.35
-111.21
-109.61
Creditor Days
69.31
90.23
Other Current Liabilities
-68.79
-56.16
-42.76
-43.24
Cash
2.78
4.37
5.44
13.41
Total Assets
2,284.54
2,101.94
2,087.38
1,863.94
