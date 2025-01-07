Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
585.65
443.35
606.56
661.35
yoy growth (%)
32.09
-26.9
-8.28
29.3
Raw materials
-177.4
-138.12
-192.02
-189.39
As % of sales
30.29
31.15
31.65
28.63
Employee costs
-81.33
-80.72
-84.28
-80.03
As % of sales
13.88
18.2
13.89
12.1
Other costs
-343.8
-257.88
-282.7
-280.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
58.7
58.16
46.6
42.34
Operating profit
-16.9
-33.37
47.54
111.88
OPM
-2.88
-7.52
7.83
16.91
Depreciation
-31.2
-32.39
-33.16
-28.3
Interest expense
-4.97
-6.6
-5.23
-14.69
Other income
9.16
9.6
11.78
11.23
Profit before tax
-43.91
-62.76
20.93
80.11
Taxes
15.03
16.21
-1
-30.82
Tax rate
-34.24
-25.83
-4.81
-38.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-28.87
-46.54
19.92
49.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-28.87
-46.54
19.92
49.28
yoy growth (%)
-37.96
-333.57
-59.56
29.98
NPM
-4.93
-10.49
3.28
7.45
