Orient Paper & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

34.97
(-0.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:17 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

585.65

443.35

606.56

661.35

yoy growth (%)

32.09

-26.9

-8.28

29.3

Raw materials

-177.4

-138.12

-192.02

-189.39

As % of sales

30.29

31.15

31.65

28.63

Employee costs

-81.33

-80.72

-84.28

-80.03

As % of sales

13.88

18.2

13.89

12.1

Other costs

-343.8

-257.88

-282.7

-280.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

58.7

58.16

46.6

42.34

Operating profit

-16.9

-33.37

47.54

111.88

OPM

-2.88

-7.52

7.83

16.91

Depreciation

-31.2

-32.39

-33.16

-28.3

Interest expense

-4.97

-6.6

-5.23

-14.69

Other income

9.16

9.6

11.78

11.23

Profit before tax

-43.91

-62.76

20.93

80.11

Taxes

15.03

16.21

-1

-30.82

Tax rate

-34.24

-25.83

-4.81

-38.47

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-28.87

-46.54

19.92

49.28

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-28.87

-46.54

19.92

49.28

yoy growth (%)

-37.96

-333.57

-59.56

29.98

NPM

-4.93

-10.49

3.28

7.45

