Orient Paper & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

35.12
(-4.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Orient Paper FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-43.91

-62.76

20.93

80.11

Depreciation

-31.2

-32.39

-33.16

-28.3

Tax paid

15.03

16.21

-1

-30.82

Working capital

-1.56

-7.17

5.71

-30.09

Other operating items

Operating

-61.63

-86.11

-7.51

-9.1

Capital expenditure

6.72

20.95

30.91

101.15

Free cash flow

-54.91

-65.16

23.4

92.04

Equity raised

3,007.29

2,734.79

2,518.01

2,456.97

Investing

102.77

287.87

-149.31

59.51

Financing

134.04

66.69

-50.04

-23.71

Dividends paid

0

0

0

21.21

Net in cash

3,189.18

3,024.18

2,342.06

2,606.04

