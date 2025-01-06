Orient Paper & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-43.91
-62.76
20.93
80.11
Depreciation
-31.2
-32.39
-33.16
-28.3
Tax paid
15.03
16.21
-1
-30.82
Working capital
-1.56
-7.17
5.71
-30.09
Other operating items
Operating
-61.63
-86.11
-7.51
-9.1
Capital expenditure
6.72
20.95
30.91
101.15
Free cash flow
-54.91
-65.16
23.4
92.04
Equity raised
3,007.29
2,734.79
2,518.01
2,456.97
Investing
102.77
287.87
-149.31
59.51
Financing
134.04
66.69
-50.04
-23.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0
21.21
Net in cash
3,189.18
3,024.18
2,342.06
2,606.04
