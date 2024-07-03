Orient Paper & Industries Ltd Summary

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd (OPIL), a CK Birla Group Company (formally known as Orient Paper Mills Ltd), incorporated in 1939, is primarily engaged in manufacture & sale of Paper, Electrical Consumer Durables, Chemicals, Industrial Blowers and Air Pollution Control Equipments. It is the leading tissue paper manufacturer in India. The Company presently has manufacturing facilities at Amlai, Brajrajnagar, Faridabad, Noida & Kolkata. In the early years, the Company was manufacturing paper, boards and cement. In 1978 the name of the company was changed to the present name ORIENT PAPER AND INDUSTRIES LTD. A pilot pulp and paper plant of the company was commissioned in February of the year 1978. The pulp mill was redesigned for production of bleached pulp from rags, hemp, cotton, stalk, etc., as also from bamboo or other forestand/or agricultural residents. In September 1982, a cement plant was commissioned at Devapur (AP) with an annual capacity of 9 lakh tonnes. The agreement with Panafrican paper Mills (E.A.) Limited for providing technical know-how, management and other services was renewed for a further period of 5 years with effect from 30th June 1989. In end of the year 1990 the second unit of the cement factory was commissioned. In 1991, the company undertook to supply technical know-how for the manufacture of paper in and outside India. The first stage of oxygen bleaching was commissioned for improved brighteners of paper and the second stage of chlorine di-oxide bleaching were commissioned in the year 1992 and the second stage of chlorine di-oxide bleaching was commissioned during 1993-94. A Memorandum of understanding was entered into with State Industrial & Investment Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd., (SICOM) for setting up a 80,000 TPA bagasse based plant to produce newsprint/working and printing paper. The company was granted technical and financial collaboration to Panafrican Paper Mill (E.A.) Ltd., for setting up pulp and paper mill in Kenya in 1995. In 1996, the companys 6 MW Back Pressure Turbine was commissioned at Amlai to reduce power cost and reduce dependence on outside supply. The new tissue plant at Amlai was also commissioned in the year of 1997. Barajrajnagar plant of the company was suspended due to a major overhaul of the plant and equipment in 1997 for 3 months. During the same period, the upflow tower system, for chlorine dioxide bleach plant at Amlai and the 350 tonnes recovery boiler and electrostatic precipitator at Brajrajnagar were commissioned. The new tissue plant at Amlai was also commissioned. The Cement Undertaking of the Company was demerged/ transferred in the year 2012-13 to Orient Cement Limited as a going concern basis effective from April 01, 2012 pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement approved by the Honble Orissa High Court. The Company commissioned its new Switchgear Project and launched Low Voltage Switchgear (MCB, RCCB and distribution board) products in January 2015, further commissioned a new manufacturing facility at Guwahati in 2016-17; commissioned Tissue expansion project with effect from 1st May 2017. The Electric Business of the Company was demerged into Orient Electric Limited in 2017-18 .The Company commissioned its third tissue paper machine in 2018-19.