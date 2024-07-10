iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd AGM

31.63
(1.15%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:09:45 PM

Orient Paper CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM2 Aug 20242 Jul 2024
AGM 02/08/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A, Regulation 44 and Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in compliance with Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and the revised Secretarial Standard on General Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, we enclose herewith copies of the advertisements published in the following newspapers, regarding completion of dispatch of Annual Report and Notice of the 88th Annual General Meeting of the Company, scheduled to be held on Friday, 2nd August, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conference/Other Audio Visual Means, including information pertaining to remote e-voting: 1) Business Standard, and 2) Pratidin (in Oriya language) The above information is also being made available on the website of the Company at www.orientpaper.in. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/07/2024) This is to inform you that the 88th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 2nd August, 2024, commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 3:54 P.M., through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means, and the business mentioned in the Notice dated 5th July, 2024 were transacted. In this regard, we enclose herewith Summary of the proceedings of the 88th Annual General Meeting, as required under Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). The Scrutinizers Report and detailed voting results as per Regulation 44 of the Listing Regulations will be submitted in due course. In terms of Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit the Scrutinizer Report on the voting at the 88th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 2nd August, 2024. All the resolutions proposed in the notice of 88th Annual General Meeting of the Company has been passed with requisite majority. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Orient Paper: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Orient Paper & Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.