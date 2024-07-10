AGM 02/08/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A, Regulation 44 and Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in compliance with Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and the revised Secretarial Standard on General Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, we enclose herewith copies of the advertisements published in the following newspapers, regarding completion of dispatch of Annual Report and Notice of the 88th Annual General Meeting of the Company, scheduled to be held on Friday, 2nd August, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conference/Other Audio Visual Means, including information pertaining to remote e-voting: 1) Business Standard, and 2) Pratidin (in Oriya language) The above information is also being made available on the website of the Company at www.orientpaper.in. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/07/2024) This is to inform you that the 88th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 2nd August, 2024, commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 3:54 P.M., through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means, and the business mentioned in the Notice dated 5th July, 2024 were transacted. In this regard, we enclose herewith Summary of the proceedings of the 88th Annual General Meeting, as required under Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). The Scrutinizers Report and detailed voting results as per Regulation 44 of the Listing Regulations will be submitted in due course. In terms of Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit the Scrutinizer Report on the voting at the 88th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 2nd August, 2024. All the resolutions proposed in the notice of 88th Annual General Meeting of the Company has been passed with requisite majority. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)