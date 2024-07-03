Summary

Star Paper Mills Ltd was incorporated in August, 1936. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and supply of Paper and Paper Board as its core business. It produces a wide range of Industrial Packaging and cultural paper catering to all segment of the consumer.The company, Star Paper Mills, controlled by the Bajorias, became a sick unit and came under the purview of BIFR in 1986-87. As per the rehabilitation package, the company was taken over by the Duncan Goenka group. The companys product mix consists of writing and printing paper, paper boards and MG kraft paper. The products are marketed under the brand name Star.In 1994, the company expanded and diversified by increasing capacity at its plant in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, besides incorporating a pulping plant. The company also diversified into the sugar segment and is setting up a unit near Saharanpur, with an estimated capacity of 2500 tpd.Star Paper came out with a public issue in May 95. In 1995, the company changed its product mix from bleached (60%) and unbleached (40%) to 100% bleached products. During 1998-99, the company on-going modernisation scheme, the chemical recovery boiler and the evaporator plant were commissioned which reulted in considerable savings in the cost of energy and chemicals.During the year 1999-2000, the company has produced a special variety of document paper for priniting the Constitution of India and has started commercial production of photocopier paper for marketing under its own Star

Read More