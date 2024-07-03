iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Star Paper Mills Ltd Share Price

211.29
(-4.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open222.7
  • Day's High222.7
  • 52 Wk High288
  • Prev. Close221.33
  • Day's Low207.7
  • 52 Wk Low 190.01
  • Turnover (lac)36.67
  • P/E5.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value432.86
  • EPS37.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)329.82
  • Div. Yield1.8
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Star Paper Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

222.7

Prev. Close

221.33

Turnover(Lac.)

36.67

Day's High

222.7

Day's Low

207.7

52 Week's High

288

52 Week's Low

190.01

Book Value

432.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

329.82

P/E

5.88

EPS

37.72

Divi. Yield

1.8

Star Paper Mills Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

Star Paper Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Star Paper Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.92%

Non-Promoter- 1.77%

Institutions: 1.76%

Non-Institutions: 53.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Star Paper Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.61

15.61

15.61

15.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

631.67

578.81

519.21

486.28

Net Worth

647.28

594.42

534.82

501.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

233.37

340.99

377.74

346.57

yoy growth (%)

-31.56

-9.73

8.99

6.9

Raw materials

-94.93

-129.59

-136.5

-111.6

As % of sales

40.68

38

36.13

32.2

Employee costs

-22.5

-27.86

-28.13

-28.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

24.88

49.14

51.53

72.2

Depreciation

-5.23

-5.15

-4.38

-4.07

Tax paid

-7.36

-11.88

1.66

-17.94

Working capital

7.44

22.29

35.11

10.52

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.56

-9.73

8.99

6.9

Op profit growth

-55.9

-2.43

-31.79

1.93

EBIT growth

-48.87

-4.57

-28.76

6.38

Net profit growth

-52.99

-29.94

-1.96

-10.09

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009Sept-2007

Gross Sales

360.2

317.16

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

360.2

317.16

Other Operating Income

7.36

6.44

Other Income

3.69

0.54

View Annually Results

Star Paper Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,384.75

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

422.9

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

561.45

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

306

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.32

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Star Paper Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shrivardhan Goenka

Managing Director

Madhukar Mishra

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Pragya Jhunjhunwala

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sheela Bhide

Independent Non Exe. Director

ANOOP MISHRA

Addtnl Independent Director

Atulmani Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rishabh Chand Lodha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Star Paper Mills Ltd

Summary

Star Paper Mills Ltd was incorporated in August, 1936. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and supply of Paper and Paper Board as its core business. It produces a wide range of Industrial Packaging and cultural paper catering to all segment of the consumer.The company, Star Paper Mills, controlled by the Bajorias, became a sick unit and came under the purview of BIFR in 1986-87. As per the rehabilitation package, the company was taken over by the Duncan Goenka group. The companys product mix consists of writing and printing paper, paper boards and MG kraft paper. The products are marketed under the brand name Star.In 1994, the company expanded and diversified by increasing capacity at its plant in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, besides incorporating a pulping plant. The company also diversified into the sugar segment and is setting up a unit near Saharanpur, with an estimated capacity of 2500 tpd.Star Paper came out with a public issue in May 95. In 1995, the company changed its product mix from bleached (60%) and unbleached (40%) to 100% bleached products. During 1998-99, the company on-going modernisation scheme, the chemical recovery boiler and the evaporator plant were commissioned which reulted in considerable savings in the cost of energy and chemicals.During the year 1999-2000, the company has produced a special variety of document paper for priniting the Constitution of India and has started commercial production of photocopier paper for marketing under its own Star
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Star Paper Mills Ltd share price today?

The Star Paper Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹211.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Star Paper Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Star Paper Mills Ltd is ₹329.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Star Paper Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Star Paper Mills Ltd is 5.88 and 0.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Star Paper Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Star Paper Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Star Paper Mills Ltd is ₹190.01 and ₹288 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Star Paper Mills Ltd?

Star Paper Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.67%, 3 Years at 20.25%, 1 Year at -3.64%, 6 Month at -16.56%, 3 Month at -0.10% and 1 Month at -2.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Star Paper Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Star Paper Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.93 %
Institutions - 1.76 %
Public - 53.31 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Star Paper Mills Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.