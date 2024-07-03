Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPaper
Open₹222.7
Prev. Close₹221.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹36.67
Day's High₹222.7
Day's Low₹207.7
52 Week's High₹288
52 Week's Low₹190.01
Book Value₹432.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)329.82
P/E5.88
EPS37.72
Divi. Yield1.8
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.61
15.61
15.61
15.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
631.67
578.81
519.21
486.28
Net Worth
647.28
594.42
534.82
501.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
233.37
340.99
377.74
346.57
yoy growth (%)
-31.56
-9.73
8.99
6.9
Raw materials
-94.93
-129.59
-136.5
-111.6
As % of sales
40.68
38
36.13
32.2
Employee costs
-22.5
-27.86
-28.13
-28.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
24.88
49.14
51.53
72.2
Depreciation
-5.23
-5.15
-4.38
-4.07
Tax paid
-7.36
-11.88
1.66
-17.94
Working capital
7.44
22.29
35.11
10.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.56
-9.73
8.99
6.9
Op profit growth
-55.9
-2.43
-31.79
1.93
EBIT growth
-48.87
-4.57
-28.76
6.38
Net profit growth
-52.99
-29.94
-1.96
-10.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
|Sept-2007
Gross Sales
360.2
317.16
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
360.2
317.16
Other Operating Income
7.36
6.44
Other Income
3.69
0.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,384.75
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
422.9
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
561.45
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
306
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.32
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shrivardhan Goenka
Managing Director
Madhukar Mishra
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Pragya Jhunjhunwala
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sheela Bhide
Independent Non Exe. Director
ANOOP MISHRA
Addtnl Independent Director
Atulmani Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rishabh Chand Lodha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Star Paper Mills Ltd
Summary
Star Paper Mills Ltd was incorporated in August, 1936. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and supply of Paper and Paper Board as its core business. It produces a wide range of Industrial Packaging and cultural paper catering to all segment of the consumer.The company, Star Paper Mills, controlled by the Bajorias, became a sick unit and came under the purview of BIFR in 1986-87. As per the rehabilitation package, the company was taken over by the Duncan Goenka group. The companys product mix consists of writing and printing paper, paper boards and MG kraft paper. The products are marketed under the brand name Star.In 1994, the company expanded and diversified by increasing capacity at its plant in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, besides incorporating a pulping plant. The company also diversified into the sugar segment and is setting up a unit near Saharanpur, with an estimated capacity of 2500 tpd.Star Paper came out with a public issue in May 95. In 1995, the company changed its product mix from bleached (60%) and unbleached (40%) to 100% bleached products. During 1998-99, the company on-going modernisation scheme, the chemical recovery boiler and the evaporator plant were commissioned which reulted in considerable savings in the cost of energy and chemicals.During the year 1999-2000, the company has produced a special variety of document paper for priniting the Constitution of India and has started commercial production of photocopier paper for marketing under its own Star
Read More
The Star Paper Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹211.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Star Paper Mills Ltd is ₹329.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Star Paper Mills Ltd is 5.88 and 0.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Star Paper Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Star Paper Mills Ltd is ₹190.01 and ₹288 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Star Paper Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.67%, 3 Years at 20.25%, 1 Year at -3.64%, 6 Month at -16.56%, 3 Month at -0.10% and 1 Month at -2.85%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.