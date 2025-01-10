To the Members of Star Paper Mills Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Star Paper Mills Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and Notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and Other Explanatory Notes for the year ended on that date (hereinafter referred to as "Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profits, total comprehensive Income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis For Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters for incorporation in our report:

Key Audit Matters Addressing the Key Audit Matters Evaluation of provisions and Contingent Liabilities: Our Audit procedures based on which we arrived at the conclusion regarding reasonableness of disclosure of contingent liability and recognition of provisions includes the following: Provisions and liabilities are recognised in the period when it becomes probable that there will be a future outflow of funds resulting from past operations or events and the amount of cash outflow can be reliably estimated. The timing of recognition and quantification of the liability•requires the application of judgement to existing facts and circumstances. We have obtained an understanding of the Companys internal instructions and procedures in respect of estimation, assessment and disclosure of contingent liabilities; There are also a number of litigations including direct and indirect taxes, various claims, etc. pending before various forums against the Company. Understood and tested the design and operating effectiveness of controls as established by the management for obtaining all relevant information for pending litigation cases; The managements judgement is required for estimating the amount to be provided and/or disclosed as contingent liability. • Reviewed the estimation made by the management for measurement, recognition of provisions considering the past events, risks and uncertainties surrounding the obligations and probability of the outflow of resources towards the possible obligation; We identified this as a key audit matter because the estimates and assessment with •respect to these involve a significant degree of managements judgement, interpretations, and may therefore require adequate attention to arrive at the required conclusion. • Discussed with the management regarding any material developments and status of matters requiring legal clarification; (Refer Note No. 40 to the Financial Statements, read with the Material Accounting Policy No.35. 3.14) • Read various correspondences and related documents pertaining to litigations involved and relevant external legal opinions obtained by the management and performed substantive procedures on estimation supporting the disclosure of contingent liabilities; Examined managements judgements and assessments in respect of whether provisions are required; Reviewed the managements assessments of those matters which have not been provided for or disclosed as contingent liability since the probability of material outflow has been considered to be remote; Reviewed the adequacy and completeness of disclosures; Based on the above procedures performed, the estimation of provision and disclosures for contingent liabilities have been considered to be adequate and reasonable. Verification of Inventories and Valuation thereof Our Audit procedures based on which we arrived at the conclusion regarding reasonableness of determination of year-end inventory and valuation thereof include thefollowing: The total inventory of the Company amounts to Rs. 11,517.28 Lakhs (as on March 31, 2024) (Refer Note 5 and 51.1 read with Material Accounting Policy No. 35.3.10). • Ensuring the effectiveness of the design, implementation and maintenance of controls over inventory and in system and procedure for conducting the physical verification and testing these controls being operated effectively. Existence of Inventories and valuation thereof was focus area of audit considering that the amount involved therein was substantial and the nature of operations of the Company. Observing the verification of Inventories at the year end undertaken by the management and evaluation of procedures and documentation in this aspect. Physical verifications in all the locations have been conducted by the management at the year end. Obtaining and reviewing the necessary evidences, working papers and documents for the physical verification carried out as above. Verifying the valuation process/methodology and checks being performed at multiple levels and ensuring that the valuation is consistent with and as per the policy followed in this respect.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), Profit or Loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), Changes in Equity and Cash Flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standard on Auditing (SAs) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

I. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

II. Further to our comments in the annexure referred to in the paragraph above, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 3(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31,

2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is invited to paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act; and

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal control with reference to financial statements.

III. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note no. 40 of the financial statements;

b) The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses against long-term contracts, including derivative contracts and thereby requirement for making provision in this respect is not applicable to the company;

c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

d)i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in Note No.48 to the financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in Note No.48 to the financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e) The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with section 123 of the Act.

f) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software incorporating all the financial and other transactions involving various operational areas and functions for maintaining its books of account which, except in respect of master data, have the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility at application level. The feature of audit trail (edit log) is coded in the said software via programs, and it is not possible to ascertain whether audit trail (edit log) facility was operating throughout the year for all relevant transactions. Audit trail (edit log) with respect to the direct changes at database level have not been enabled.

In respect of the above software, to the extent applicable as above, we have, however, not come across any instance of the same being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, on preservation of audit trail (edit log) as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

IV. With respect to the reporting under Section 197 (16) of the Act to be included in the Auditors Report, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Remuneration (including Sitting fees) paid by the Company to its Directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of

Section 197 of the Act and is not in excess of the limit laid down therein.

ANNEXURE "A"

TO THE AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE:

The Statement referred to in paragraph (I) with the heading ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements of our Report of even date to the members of Star Paper Mills Limited on the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that:

i) a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situations of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets;

b. There is a phased programme of verification of such assets, based on which physical verification of fixed assets is being carried out by the management. Discrepancies in respect of fixed assets verified during the year were not material;

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on verification of title deeds/ lease deeds produced to us by the management, in our opinion, the title deeds/lease deeds of immovable properties as stated in Note No. 1.a) ii) of Financial Statements are held in the name of the company;

d. The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-Use Assets) and Intangible Assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph clause 3 (i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

e. According to the information and explanation given to us and as represented by the management no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, as amended from time to time. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 (i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ii) a. The inventories of the Company have been physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals and in our opinion coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its inventory. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventories were not more than 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory and have been properly dealt with in the books of account; b. The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of Rupees Five Crores in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii) The Company has made investments during the year in units of mutual funds which are quoted. Other than these and according to the information and explanations given us and on the to basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any investments, granted any secured and unsecured loan, provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year.

a. The Company has not provided any loans or advances in nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the order is not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that investments made in securities considering that these are quoted and have been made at prevailing market rates, the terms and conditions thereof as such are prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company;

c. The Company has not granted any loan, or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. However, loan of Rs.45 lakhs given to a body corporate in earlier years are outstanding as on this date. In absence of any term of repayment of principal and interest and these not being recovered since a considerable period of time, the same was fully provided in the books of accounts in earlier years;

d. As stated in para c above, there is a overdue principal amount of Rs.45 lakhs for more than ninety days and based on the possible outcome of steps taken for recovery in earlier year, the same was fully provided for in the financial statements and no further step as such in this respect has been taken in the current year;

e. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there was no loan or advances in the nature of loans granted and have fallen due during the year which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans have been granted to settle the over dues of existing loans or advances in the nature of loans given to the same parties; and

f. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of grant of loan, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable;

v) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, the Company has not accepted any deposits or any amount deemed to be deposits from public covered under Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 (1) of the Act in respect of the Companys products to which the said rules are made applicable and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed records have been maintained. We have, however not made a detailed examination of the said records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books of accounts: a. During the year, the Company has generally been regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues as applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these which were in arrears as on March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable except Rs.26.20 lakhs payable in respect of Mandi fees for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable;

b. The details of statutory dues referred to in sub clause (vii) (a) above, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of the statue Nature of dues Rupees in Lakhs Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 327.05 FY. 2019-20, 2020-21 Joint Commissioner, Corporate office Muzaffarnagar Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 1366.56 FY. 2017-18, 2018-19 Joint Commissioner, Corporate office Muzaffarnagar The UP Vat Act, 2008 Sales Tax 98.47 FY.2015-16 Deputy Commisoner Saharanpur The UP Vat Act, 2008 Sales Tax 9.19 FY.2014-15 Tribunal Saharanpur The UP Vat Act ,2008 Sales Tax 11.45 FY.2007-08,2011-12 Additional Commissioner Appeals The CST Act, 1956 Sales Tax 406.00 FY.1995-96 Tribunal Saharanpur The CST Act, 1956 Sales Tax 39.55 FY.2015-16 Deputy Commissioner Saharanpur The Entry Tax Act, 2007 Sales Tax 22.92 FY.2015-16 Deputy Commissioner Saharanpur The Entry Tax Act,2007 Sales Tax 24.00 Fuel (FY.2008-09 to 2011-12) Honble High Court at Allahabad U.P. Forest Corporation Act, 1974 U.P. Forest Corporation 69.10 FY. 1986-1991 Honble High Court at Allahabad The Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 1099.66 A.Y.2015-16, 2017-18 & 2023-24 CIT Appeal, Faceless/ITAT The ESIC Act,1948 ESIC 11.57 FY.1993-94,1994-95 and 1998 Honble High Court at Allahabad/Civil Judge Saharanpur The Uttar Pradesh Nagar Nigam Act, 1959 Property Taxes 468.77 FY.2022-23,2023-24 Honble High Court at Allahabad The Krishi Utpadan Mandi Adhiniyam, 1964 Mandi Samiti 560.00 FY.2004 to 2009 and 2009 to 2016 Honble High Court at Allahabad

viii) In our opinion and on the basis of information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management, we have neither come across nor have been informed of transactions which were previously not recorded in books of account and that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 and accordingly reporting under paragraph 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable;

ix) In our opinion and on the basis of information and explanations given to us by the management and based on our examination of the books of account the company:

a. The Company has not raised any loan/ borrowing from banks, financial institution or Government therefore reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the order is not applicable;

b. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or any other lenders;

c. During the year, no term loan has been availed by the Company and accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company;

e. The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures; and hence, reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable;

x) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of books of account of the Company:

a. The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence, reporting under paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; and

b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (partly, fully, or optionally) during the year and accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi) a. During the course of our examination of books and records of the company carried out during the year in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor have been informed of any such cases by the management;

b. According to the information and explanation given to us no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013, has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended from time to time) with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report; and c. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the examination of the books of accounts of the company, no whistle blower complaints have been received during the year by the company. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company and accordingly the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, hence, the reporting under paragraph 3(xii) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial statements as required in terms of the applicable accounting standards;

xiv) The Company has appointed a firm of Chartered Accountants to carry out the internal audit of the Company. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the internal audit system is commensurate with the size and nature of its business. We have considered, during the course of our audit, the reports of the internal auditor for the period under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures in accordance with the guidance provided in SA 610 "Using the work of Internal Auditors".

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the management and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable;

xvi) a. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable;

b. The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance Activities. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable;

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company

(CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable; d. In our opinion and based on the representation received by us from the management, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable;

xvii) Based on the examination of the books of accounts, we report that the Company has incurred cash losses neither in current financial year nor in the immediately preceding financial year;

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable;

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the financial ratios (refer note no. 49 to the Financial Statements), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither given any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of books and records of the company there are no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on either ongoing projects or other than ongoing projects under section 135 of the Act and accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the order is not applicable to the Company;

xxi) The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of financial statements.

ANNEXURE "B"

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph II (g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements of Star Paper Mills Limited ("the Company") as at March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence

Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the "Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.