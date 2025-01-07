iifl-logo-icon 1
Star Paper Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

213.53
(1.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:06 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

233.37

340.99

377.74

346.57

yoy growth (%)

-31.56

-9.73

8.99

6.9

Raw materials

-94.93

-129.59

-136.5

-111.6

As % of sales

40.68

38

36.13

32.2

Employee costs

-22.5

-27.86

-28.13

-28.12

As % of sales

9.64

8.17

7.44

8.11

Other costs

-94.72

-135.44

-163.81

-134.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.59

39.71

43.36

38.82

Operating profit

21.2

48.09

49.29

72.27

OPM

9.08

14.1

13.04

20.85

Depreciation

-5.23

-5.15

-4.38

-4.07

Interest expense

-0.57

-0.64

-0.65

-1.04

Other income

9.48

6.86

7.27

5.04

Profit before tax

24.88

49.14

51.53

72.2

Taxes

-7.36

-11.88

1.66

-17.94

Tax rate

-29.6

-24.17

3.22

-24.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

17.51

37.26

53.19

54.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

17.51

37.26

53.19

54.26

yoy growth (%)

-52.99

-29.94

-1.96

-10.09

NPM

7.5

10.92

14.08

15.65

