|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
233.37
340.99
377.74
346.57
yoy growth (%)
-31.56
-9.73
8.99
6.9
Raw materials
-94.93
-129.59
-136.5
-111.6
As % of sales
40.68
38
36.13
32.2
Employee costs
-22.5
-27.86
-28.13
-28.12
As % of sales
9.64
8.17
7.44
8.11
Other costs
-94.72
-135.44
-163.81
-134.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.59
39.71
43.36
38.82
Operating profit
21.2
48.09
49.29
72.27
OPM
9.08
14.1
13.04
20.85
Depreciation
-5.23
-5.15
-4.38
-4.07
Interest expense
-0.57
-0.64
-0.65
-1.04
Other income
9.48
6.86
7.27
5.04
Profit before tax
24.88
49.14
51.53
72.2
Taxes
-7.36
-11.88
1.66
-17.94
Tax rate
-29.6
-24.17
3.22
-24.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
17.51
37.26
53.19
54.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
17.51
37.26
53.19
54.26
yoy growth (%)
-52.99
-29.94
-1.96
-10.09
NPM
7.5
10.92
14.08
15.65
