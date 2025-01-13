Star Paper Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.61
15.61
15.61
15.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
631.67
578.81
519.21
486.28
Net Worth
647.28
594.42
534.82
501.89
Minority Interest
Debt
5.01
0.14
0.67
1.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
72.62
70.11
74.18
77.75
Total Liabilities
724.91
664.67
609.67
580.83
Fixed Assets
428.57
416.88
417.36
420.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
193.87
46.85
113.42
94.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.33
3.7
4.11
4.99
Networking Capital
76.27
53.35
36.2
19.64
Inventories
115.17
95.58
75.26
76.45
Inventory Days
119.56
Sundry Debtors
3.9
2.55
6.01
0.33
Debtor Days
0.51
Other Current Assets
23.18
22.65
21.21
17.36
Sundry Creditors
-27.39
-32.85
-31.43
-32.03
Creditor Days
50.09
Other Current Liabilities
-38.59
-34.58
-34.85
-42.47
Cash
24.85
143.89
38.57
41.36
Total Assets
724.89
664.67
609.66
580.84
