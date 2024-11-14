Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

STAR PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve board meeting on 14/11/2024 to consider and approve results for the quarter and half year ended 30th Sept. 2024. results for the quarter and half year ended 30th Sept., 2024 as approved by the Board are attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

STAR PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to inter-alia consider and approve unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

STAR PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday 24th May 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider the recommendation of dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 as approved by the Board are attached. Further, the Board recommended a dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity share (40%) for the year 2023-24 Appointment of Additional Director (Independent). Details are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024