Star Paper Mills Ltd Board Meeting

201.45
(-0.62%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:19:32 PM

Star Paper Mills CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
STAR PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve board meeting on 14/11/2024 to consider and approve results for the quarter and half year ended 30th Sept. 2024. results for the quarter and half year ended 30th Sept., 2024 as approved by the Board are attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
STAR PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to inter-alia consider and approve unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024
Board Meeting24 May 202416 May 2024
STAR PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday 24th May 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider the recommendation of dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 as approved by the Board are attached. Further, the Board recommended a dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity share (40%) for the year 2023-24 Appointment of Additional Director (Independent). Details are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
STAR PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting on 09-02-2024 for approval of financial results for the Quarter & Nine months ended 31st Dec. 2023. Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st Dec., 2023 are attached with limited review report of the auditors as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e 9th Feb., 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Star Paper Mills: Related News

