Star Paper Mills Ltd Book Closer

202.41
(-0.14%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Star Paper Mills CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser20 Aug 202419 Sep 202425 Sep 2024
The 85th AGM of the company will be held on Wednesday, 25th Sept., 2024. -Record date for eligibility of dividend and e-voting has been fixed -Wednesday 18th Sept., 2024. -Register of members shall remain closed from 19th Sept., 2024 to 25th Sept., 2024 (both days inclusive). -e voting period will commence at 9 AM on 22nd Sept., 2024 and end at 5 PM on 24th Sept., 2024. In terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Companies Act,2013,the Record date for eligibility for dividend would be 18Sept., 2024, if declared at the aforesaid AGM. . The Register of members & Share transfer books shall remain closed from 19Sept.,2024 to 25 Sept.,2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 85 AGM of the company. BC 1 19/09/2024 TO 25/09/2024 Equity Rs.4.0000 per share(40%)Dividend & A.G.M. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 23.08.2024)

