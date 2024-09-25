The 85th AGM of the company will be held on Wednesday, 25th Sept., 2024. -Record date for eligibility of dividend and e-voting has been fixed -Wednesday 18th Sept., 2024. -Register of members shall remain closed from 19th Sept., 2024 to 25th Sept., 2024 (both days inclusive). -e voting period will commence at 9 AM on 22nd Sept., 2024 and end at 5 PM on 24th Sept., 2024. Attached 85th AGM proceedings-AGM held on today 25th SEPT., 2024 at 11.30 AM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024) Voting results and scrutinizers report on e-voting pertaining to 85th AGM of the company held on 25/09/2024 are attached (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024)