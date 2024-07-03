Summary

Pakka Limited was formerly incorporated as Yash Papers Limited in May, 1981. The Company was changed to Yash Pakka Limited on November 9, 2019 and thereafter to Pakka Limited on April 29, 2023. The Company has started its first commercial production in year 1983 and has thereafter transformed from being an Indian small paper manufacture to a large specialty packaging products manufacturing and trading group with leadership position in specialty papers and Moulded products and enjoys a formidable position across paper industries in national and global markets having its business in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.The Company gradually increased the capacity from 1940 tpa to 6000 tpa by 1992. In 1990 the company installed another low grammege M G Kraft paper manufacturing unit of 6000 tpa. This unit went into production in Mar. 91.During 1993-94, it undertook a modernisation-cum-expansion project to increase the total capacity to 16000 tpa, upgrade technology and manufacturing facilities of low grammage kraft paper and take up co-generation of power. The project was completed in 1994-95.The company 2.5 MW controlled extraction-cum-condensing turbine for co-generation of electricity is running regularly to supply power to the entire plant, reducing power and fuel cost.The company has started exporting its paper directly to SARC and Middle East countries and the export amounted to Rs.12.70 lacs during the year 1999-2000.In 2000-01 the company is installing modern fuel efficient boiler and

Read More