SectorPaper
Open₹328.4
Prev. Close₹327.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹503.72
Day's High₹329
Day's Low₹306.6
52 Week's High₹399
52 Week's Low₹211.1
Book Value₹75.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,221.62
P/E24.98
EPS13.12
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.17
38.08
38.08
35.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
225.52
175.4
129.56
94.81
Net Worth
264.69
213.48
167.64
130.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
183.65
252.38
200.67
173.84
yoy growth (%)
-27.23
25.76
15.43
0.29
Raw materials
-71.7
-101.18
-88.72
-91.35
As % of sales
39.04
40.09
44.21
52.55
Employee costs
-27.94
-26.67
-19.71
-13.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
22.93
39.53
22.15
11.69
Depreciation
-9.65
-9.75
-6.38
-6.72
Tax paid
-6.21
-11.92
-9.67
-3.17
Working capital
1.44
-4.92
3.41
11.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.23
25.76
15.43
0.29
Op profit growth
-39.45
36.14
31.6
20.75
EBIT growth
-35.04
49.14
32.64
37.49
Net profit growth
-39.45
121.3
60.26
172.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
404.74
408.31
291.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
404.74
408.31
291.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
8.63
11.6
8.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,384.75
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
422.9
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
561.45
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
306
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.32
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman
Ved Krishna
Non Executive Director
Manjula Jhunjhunwala
Non Executive Director
Kimberly Ann McArthur
Managing Director
Jagdeep Hira
Chairman & Independent Directo
Pradeep Vasant Dhobale
Independent Director
Basant Kumar Khaitan
Non Executive Director
Himanshu Kapoor
Executive Director
Gautam Ghosh
Independent Director
Rahul Krantikumar Dharmadhikary
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sachin Kumar Srivastava
Independent Director
Shubham Tibrewal
Independent Director
Alok Ranjan
Independent Director
Anna Kay Warrington
Reports by Pakka Ltd
Summary
Pakka Limited was formerly incorporated as Yash Papers Limited in May, 1981. The Company was changed to Yash Pakka Limited on November 9, 2019 and thereafter to Pakka Limited on April 29, 2023. The Company has started its first commercial production in year 1983 and has thereafter transformed from being an Indian small paper manufacture to a large specialty packaging products manufacturing and trading group with leadership position in specialty papers and Moulded products and enjoys a formidable position across paper industries in national and global markets having its business in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.The Company gradually increased the capacity from 1940 tpa to 6000 tpa by 1992. In 1990 the company installed another low grammege M G Kraft paper manufacturing unit of 6000 tpa. This unit went into production in Mar. 91.During 1993-94, it undertook a modernisation-cum-expansion project to increase the total capacity to 16000 tpa, upgrade technology and manufacturing facilities of low grammage kraft paper and take up co-generation of power. The project was completed in 1994-95.The company 2.5 MW controlled extraction-cum-condensing turbine for co-generation of electricity is running regularly to supply power to the entire plant, reducing power and fuel cost.The company has started exporting its paper directly to SARC and Middle East countries and the export amounted to Rs.12.70 lacs during the year 1999-2000.In 2000-01 the company is installing modern fuel efficient boiler and
The Pakka Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹309.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pakka Ltd is ₹1221.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pakka Ltd is 24.98 and 3.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pakka Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pakka Ltd is ₹211.1 and ₹399 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pakka Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 35.94%, 6 Month at 27.74%, 3 Month at 3.45% and 1 Month at 5.99%.
