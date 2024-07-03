iifl-logo-icon 1
Pakka Ltd Share Price

309.9
(-5.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

  • Open328.4
  • Day's High329
  • 52 Wk High399
  • Prev. Close327.15
  • Day's Low306.6
  • 52 Wk Low 211.1
  • Turnover (lac)503.72
  • P/E24.98
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value75.17
  • EPS13.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,221.62
  • Div. Yield0
Pakka Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

328.4

Prev. Close

327.15

Turnover(Lac.)

503.72

Day's High

329

Day's Low

306.6

52 Week's High

399

52 Week's Low

211.1

Book Value

75.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,221.62

P/E

24.98

EPS

13.12

Divi. Yield

0

Pakka Ltd Corporate Action

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Aug, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

2 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.4

Record Date: 22 Sep, 2023

Pakka Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Pakka Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:10 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.76%

Non-Promoter- 8.67%

Institutions: 8.67%

Non-Institutions: 49.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pakka Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.17

38.08

38.08

35.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

225.52

175.4

129.56

94.81

Net Worth

264.69

213.48

167.64

130.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

183.65

252.38

200.67

173.84

yoy growth (%)

-27.23

25.76

15.43

0.29

Raw materials

-71.7

-101.18

-88.72

-91.35

As % of sales

39.04

40.09

44.21

52.55

Employee costs

-27.94

-26.67

-19.71

-13.72

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

22.93

39.53

22.15

11.69

Depreciation

-9.65

-9.75

-6.38

-6.72

Tax paid

-6.21

-11.92

-9.67

-3.17

Working capital

1.44

-4.92

3.41

11.99

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-27.23

25.76

15.43

0.29

Op profit growth

-39.45

36.14

31.6

20.75

EBIT growth

-35.04

49.14

32.64

37.49

Net profit growth

-39.45

121.3

60.26

172.98

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

404.74

408.31

291.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

404.74

408.31

291.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

8.63

11.6

8.13

Pakka Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,384.75

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

422.9

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

561.45

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

306

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.32

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pakka Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman

Ved Krishna

Non Executive Director

Manjula Jhunjhunwala

Non Executive Director

Kimberly Ann McArthur

Managing Director

Jagdeep Hira

Chairman & Independent Directo

Pradeep Vasant Dhobale

Independent Director

Basant Kumar Khaitan

Non Executive Director

Himanshu Kapoor

Executive Director

Gautam Ghosh

Independent Director

Rahul Krantikumar Dharmadhikary

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sachin Kumar Srivastava

Independent Director

Shubham Tibrewal

Independent Director

Alok Ranjan

Independent Director

Anna Kay Warrington

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pakka Ltd

Summary

Pakka Limited was formerly incorporated as Yash Papers Limited in May, 1981. The Company was changed to Yash Pakka Limited on November 9, 2019 and thereafter to Pakka Limited on April 29, 2023. The Company has started its first commercial production in year 1983 and has thereafter transformed from being an Indian small paper manufacture to a large specialty packaging products manufacturing and trading group with leadership position in specialty papers and Moulded products and enjoys a formidable position across paper industries in national and global markets having its business in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.The Company gradually increased the capacity from 1940 tpa to 6000 tpa by 1992. In 1990 the company installed another low grammege M G Kraft paper manufacturing unit of 6000 tpa. This unit went into production in Mar. 91.During 1993-94, it undertook a modernisation-cum-expansion project to increase the total capacity to 16000 tpa, upgrade technology and manufacturing facilities of low grammage kraft paper and take up co-generation of power. The project was completed in 1994-95.The company 2.5 MW controlled extraction-cum-condensing turbine for co-generation of electricity is running regularly to supply power to the entire plant, reducing power and fuel cost.The company has started exporting its paper directly to SARC and Middle East countries and the export amounted to Rs.12.70 lacs during the year 1999-2000.In 2000-01 the company is installing modern fuel efficient boiler and
Company FAQs

What is the Pakka Ltd share price today?

The Pakka Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹309.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pakka Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pakka Ltd is ₹1221.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pakka Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pakka Ltd is 24.98 and 3.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pakka Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pakka Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pakka Ltd is ₹211.1 and ₹399 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pakka Ltd?

Pakka Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 35.94%, 6 Month at 27.74%, 3 Month at 3.45% and 1 Month at 5.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pakka Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pakka Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.77 %
Institutions - 8.68 %
Public - 49.56 %

