Pakka Ltd Summary

Pakka Limited was formerly incorporated as Yash Papers Limited in May, 1981. The Company was changed to Yash Pakka Limited on November 9, 2019 and thereafter to Pakka Limited on April 29, 2023. The Company has started its first commercial production in year 1983 and has thereafter transformed from being an Indian small paper manufacture to a large specialty packaging products manufacturing and trading group with leadership position in specialty papers and Moulded products and enjoys a formidable position across paper industries in national and global markets having its business in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.The Company gradually increased the capacity from 1940 tpa to 6000 tpa by 1992. In 1990 the company installed another low grammege M G Kraft paper manufacturing unit of 6000 tpa. This unit went into production in Mar. 91.During 1993-94, it undertook a modernisation-cum-expansion project to increase the total capacity to 16000 tpa, upgrade technology and manufacturing facilities of low grammage kraft paper and take up co-generation of power. The project was completed in 1994-95.The company 2.5 MW controlled extraction-cum-condensing turbine for co-generation of electricity is running regularly to supply power to the entire plant, reducing power and fuel cost.The company has started exporting its paper directly to SARC and Middle East countries and the export amounted to Rs.12.70 lacs during the year 1999-2000.In 2000-01 the company is installing modern fuel efficient boiler and balancing equipments costing Rs.500 lacs financed by IDBI with a term loan of Rs.350 lacs. The boiler has been installed and running successfully. The company also proposes to enhance its installed capacity to 24,750 TPA from the existing 16000 TPA. The expansion is being done by setting up a separate paper machine to produce various qualities of specialized paper.The Company commenced production of white paper (various grades of MG poster paper) through the installation of paper machine III in 2007-08; it commissioned an integrated infrastructure comprising a state-of-the-art 130-tpd pulping stream, chemical soda recovery plant and a 6- MW cogeneration facilityIn 2011, the Company installed a 6-MW Biomass Cogeneration Power Plant for captive consumption. In 2011-12, it developed new poducts like poster bakery bags, natural shade ribbed paper, kraft twist wrap, kraft firewoks plain and ecopouch base, among others. The Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and its shareholders and creditors, and Yash Compostables Limited (YCL) was given the final approval to the Company in 2022. In terms of consideration to the said Merger, 28,38,500 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs 10 each of the Company were allotted d on 13.05.2022 to the Shareholders of Yash Compostables Limited i.e. 56.77. 56.77 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs 10/- each of the Company to the Shareholders of Yash Compostables Limited for every 1 (One) Equity Share of Face Value of Rs 10/- each held by the Shareholders of Yash Compostables Limited pursuant to Scheme of Merger by Absorption as approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad Bench vide order dated 18 April, 2022.