Kindly find attached herewith 44th Annual General Meeting Notice. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024) Convening of the 44th AGM of the Company on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 09:00 a.m. (IST) through video conference and/or other audio-visual means. The notice of 44th AGM will be submitted later in due course of time separately Kindly find attached herewith Proceeding and Link of 44th Annual General Meeting Kindly find attached herewith Combined Scrutinizer Report alongwith Voting Result for 44th Annual General Meeting held on 28th Septmeber, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)