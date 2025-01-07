iifl-logo-icon 1
Pakka Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

311
(0.35%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

183.65

252.38

200.67

173.84

yoy growth (%)

-27.23

25.76

15.43

0.29

Raw materials

-71.7

-101.18

-88.72

-91.35

As % of sales

39.04

40.09

44.21

52.55

Employee costs

-27.94

-26.67

-19.71

-13.72

As % of sales

15.21

10.56

9.82

7.89

Other costs

-51.79

-71.33

-53.16

-39.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.2

28.26

26.49

22.47

Operating profit

32.2

53.19

39.07

29.68

OPM

17.53

21.07

19.46

17.07

Depreciation

-9.65

-9.75

-6.38

-6.72

Interest expense

-10.94

-12.61

-12.81

-14.66

Other income

11.32

8.71

2.28

3.39

Profit before tax

22.93

39.53

22.15

11.69

Taxes

-6.21

-11.92

-9.67

-3.17

Tax rate

-27.08

-30.14

-43.67

-27.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

16.72

27.61

12.47

8.51

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.73

Net profit

16.72

27.61

12.47

7.78

yoy growth (%)

-39.45

121.3

60.26

172.98

NPM

9.1

10.94

6.21

4.47

