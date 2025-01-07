Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
183.65
252.38
200.67
173.84
yoy growth (%)
-27.23
25.76
15.43
0.29
Raw materials
-71.7
-101.18
-88.72
-91.35
As % of sales
39.04
40.09
44.21
52.55
Employee costs
-27.94
-26.67
-19.71
-13.72
As % of sales
15.21
10.56
9.82
7.89
Other costs
-51.79
-71.33
-53.16
-39.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.2
28.26
26.49
22.47
Operating profit
32.2
53.19
39.07
29.68
OPM
17.53
21.07
19.46
17.07
Depreciation
-9.65
-9.75
-6.38
-6.72
Interest expense
-10.94
-12.61
-12.81
-14.66
Other income
11.32
8.71
2.28
3.39
Profit before tax
22.93
39.53
22.15
11.69
Taxes
-6.21
-11.92
-9.67
-3.17
Tax rate
-27.08
-30.14
-43.67
-27.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
16.72
27.61
12.47
8.51
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.73
Net profit
16.72
27.61
12.47
7.78
yoy growth (%)
-39.45
121.3
60.26
172.98
NPM
9.1
10.94
6.21
4.47
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.