Pakka Ltd Cash Flow Statement

309.9
(-5.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Pakka FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

22.93

39.53

22.15

11.69

Depreciation

-9.65

-9.75

-6.38

-6.72

Tax paid

-6.21

-11.92

-9.67

-3.17

Working capital

1.44

-4.92

3.41

11.99

Other operating items

Operating

8.5

12.92

9.51

13.78

Capital expenditure

10.55

23.49

74.72

-58.94

Free cash flow

19.05

36.41

84.23

-45.15

Equity raised

159.47

91.65

53.29

39.33

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

40.2

-2.03

42.37

37.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

218.73

126.04

179.89

31.51

