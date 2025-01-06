Pakka Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
22.93
39.53
22.15
11.69
Depreciation
-9.65
-9.75
-6.38
-6.72
Tax paid
-6.21
-11.92
-9.67
-3.17
Working capital
1.44
-4.92
3.41
11.99
Other operating items
Operating
8.5
12.92
9.51
13.78
Capital expenditure
10.55
23.49
74.72
-58.94
Free cash flow
19.05
36.41
84.23
-45.15
Equity raised
159.47
91.65
53.29
39.33
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
40.2
-2.03
42.37
37.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
218.73
126.04
179.89
31.51
