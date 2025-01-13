Pakka Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.17
38.08
38.08
35.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
225.52
175.4
129.56
94.81
Net Worth
264.69
213.48
167.64
130.05
Minority Interest
Debt
182.06
103.9
104.23
93.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
27.25
26.6
25.54
24.63
Total Liabilities
474
343.98
297.41
248.62
Fixed Assets
232.23
214.44
194.79
174.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.94
8.54
3.76
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.85
3.08
8.41
12.59
Networking Capital
163.54
111.19
81.08
58.48
Inventories
111.14
97.69
78.76
59.84
Inventory Days
118.92
Sundry Debtors
40.01
24.44
22.54
15.41
Debtor Days
30.62
Other Current Assets
58.87
26.38
17.75
9.6
Sundry Creditors
-15.51
-9.84
-12.51
-8.09
Creditor Days
16.07
Other Current Liabilities
-30.97
-27.48
-25.46
-18.28
Cash
68.44
6.75
9.37
3.36
Total Assets
474
344
297.41
248.62
