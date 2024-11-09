Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Pakka Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam We wish to inform you that pursuant to the Regulation 29(2) Regulation 30 read with Regulation 47 and all other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday the 9th November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following:- 1. The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Statement of Assets & Liabilities & Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024; 2. The Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results Statement of Assets & Liabilities & Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024; 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman and with the consent of majority of Directors present in the meeting which shall include Independent Director. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING 09.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Pakka Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam We would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 14th October 2024 to consider issue and allotment of Equity Shares and fully convertible Equity Share Warrants on Preferential basis in compliance with the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 subject to receipt of consideration from the proposed allottees. The In-principle approval letters has been already issued by both the Stock Exchanges i.e. National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited for issue of 5400000 Equity Shares and 3600000 fully convertible Equity Share Warrants under Regulation 28 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 on 3rd October 2024 and 4th October 2024 respectively. Kindly take the above information on record. The information in the above notice is also available on the website of the Company https://www.pakka.com. Outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company in terms of provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations started at 09:30 a.m. and concluded at 10:08 a.m. (IST) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.10.2024)

A.G.M. & Quarterly Results Pakka Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam, We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(2), Regulation 30 read with Regulation 47 and all other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 10th of August, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the transactioned as attached. Read less.. With reference to the captioned subject and in terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform your good office that the Board of Directors of Pakka Limited (Company) at their Meeting held today i.e., on Saturday, 10th August 2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the matter as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Pakka Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(2) Regulation 30 and all other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 5th of August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for allotment of equity shares on preferential basis subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and the rules made thereunder the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended and other applicable laws or any other matter as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. Kindly take the above information on record. The information in the above notice is also available on the website of the Company https://www.pakka.com. Kindly bring it to th OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 05TH AUGUST, 2024 STARTED AT 04:00 P.M. (IST) AND CONCLUDED AT 06:09 P.M. PURSUANT TO REGULATION 30 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS & DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)

Pakka Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 13th June 2024 to inter alia; consider and approve the matters as mentioned in the attached notice. 1. APPROVAL OF THE PROPOSAL FOR RAISING FUNDS BY WAY OF THE ISSUE OF ONE OR MORE INSTRUMENTS Subject to the receipt of necessary approvals including the approval of the shareholders of the Company and other regulatory/ statutory approvals, as may be required, the Board has approved the raising of funds by way of issuance of such number of equity shares having a face value of INR 10 each of the Company, and/or other eligible securities or any combination thereof for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 225,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees Two Hundred Twenty-Five Crore only) by way of Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) under applicable laws, including the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules notified thereunder and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024)

Pakka Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly find attached herewith Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 30th May 2024 at 08:30 a.m. Outcome of Board Meeting in accordance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) held on 30th May, 2024 through Video Conferencing started at 08:30 am (IST) and concluded at 13:36 pm (IST) are attached herewith. The Board of Directors has decided to retain funds for major capacity expansion both domestically and internationally, hence decided not to recommend any Dividend. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

