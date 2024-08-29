iifl-logo-icon 1
Pakka Ltd EGM

297.7
(1.92%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Pakka CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM8 Aug 202429 Aug 2024
EGM 29/08/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting is attached. Kindly find attached herewith proceedings / outcome / Recording of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on today. Kindly find attached hereith Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report for the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 29th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) Kindly find attached herewith Disclosure which is self explanatory. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/09/2024)
EGM13 Jun 20249 Jul 2024
1. APPROVAL OF THE PROPOSAL FOR RAISING FUNDS BY WAY OF THE ISSUE OF ONE OR MORE INSTRUMENTS Subject to the receipt of necessary approvals including the approval of the shareholders of the Company and other regulatory/ statutory approvals, as may be required, the Board has approved the raising of funds by way of issuance of such number of equity shares having a face value of INR 10 each of the Company, and/or other eligible securities or any combination thereof for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 225,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees Two Hundred Twenty-Five Crore only) by way of Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) under applicable laws, including the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules notified thereunder and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. EGM NOTICE TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY I.E. 9TH JULY, 2024 AT 09:00 A.M. THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING IS ATTACHED HEREWITH. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.06.2024) Kindly find attached herewith recording and gist of the proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on today i.e. Tuesday, 9th July, 2024. Kindly find enclosed herewith e-Voting Result and Scrutinizer Report for Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on 9th July, 2024 started at 09:00 a.m. and concluded at 09:26 a.m. (IST) through Video Conference. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/07/2024)
EGM30 Jan 202422 Feb 2024
Please find attached Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 22nd February, 2024. Kindly find attached herewith Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on 22nd February, 2024. Kindly find attached herewith Scrutinizer Report alongwith Voting Result of EGM held on today i.e. 22.02.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.02.2024)

