West Coast Paper Mills Ltd Share Price

548.2
(-2.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open561.45
  • Day's High564.45
  • 52 Wk High815
  • Prev. Close561.45
  • Day's Low543.95
  • 52 Wk Low 524.1
  • Turnover (lac)698.71
  • P/E10.77
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value403.15
  • EPS52.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,620.86
  • Div. Yield1.42
View All Historical Data
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

561.45

Prev. Close

561.45

Turnover(Lac.)

698.71

Day's High

564.45

Day's Low

543.95

52 Week's High

815

52 Week's Low

524.1

Book Value

403.15

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,620.86

P/E

10.77

EPS

52.26

Divi. Yield

1.42

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd Corporate Action

10 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jun, 2024

arrow

10 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8

arrow

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.53%

Non-Promoter- 14.36%

Institutions: 14.36%

Non-Institutions: 29.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.99

15.99

15.99

15.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,464.47

2,034.53

1,491.55

1,282.46

Net Worth

2,480.46

2,050.52

1,507.54

1,298.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,985.2

1,368.39

1,982.45

1,710.19

yoy growth (%)

45.07

-30.97

15.91

-3.34

Raw materials

-1,017.89

-720.35

-998.16

-910.35

As % of sales

51.27

52.64

50.34

53.23

Employee costs

-182.44

-164.21

-160.01

-123.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

244.43

-17.61

290.38

222.55

Depreciation

-138.32

-153.48

-166.36

-116.22

Tax paid

-26.34

19.66

-13.98

0.66

Working capital

-18.02

-17.7

7.95

-8.69

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

45.07

-30.97

15.91

-3.34

Op profit growth

112.24

-60.28

32.61

7.4

EBIT growth

524.9

-86.87

36.8

15.45

Net profit growth

10,552.5

-99.25

23.82

73.71

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,447.68

4,920.76

3,377.67

2,244.53

2,492.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,447.68

4,920.76

3,377.67

2,244.53

2,492.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

170.34

77.57

58.22

24.66

53.59

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,384.75

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

422.9

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

561.45

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

306

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.32

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

S K Bangur

Non Executive Director

Shashi Devi Bangur

Vice Chairman

Saurabh Bangur

Executive Director & CFO

Rajendra Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Brajmohan Prasad

Joint Managing Director

Virendraa Bangur

Independent Director

Shiv Ratan Goenka

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Garg

Independent Director

Vinod B Agarwala

Independent Director

Sudha Bhushan

Independent Director

Prakash Kacholia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

Summary

West Coast Paper Mills Limited (WCPML), the leading entity of the SK Bangur Group, is headquartered in Kolkata and incorporated on March 25, 1955. WCPML has been operating a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility (Paper Division) in Dandeli, Karnataka, boasting a production capacity of 320,000 metric tonnes per annum. With a self-sustained pulp capacity of 255,000 MTPA and a captive powergeneration capability of 74.8 megawatts, WCPML ensures operational independence. Its products reach across India through an extensive network of dealerships.The Company is ISO 90012015, ISO 14001-2015 FSC (R) & OHSAS 18000-2007. The Companys Mysore Plant produces Optical Fibre Cable which cater requirement of telecom sector of India. Apart from paper, the company is also into manufacture & sale of Optical Fibre Cable and Jelly Filled Telephone cables. WCPMs Paper Division is located at Dandeli in Karnataka and Cable Division in Mysore, Karnataka. WCPM has two subsidiaries Speciality Coatings & Laminations Ltd (SPCL) is engaged in manufacture of Coated paper and paper boards i.e Chromo & Art Paper. SPCLs 15000 tpa plant is located at Gurgaon in Haryana. WCPM holds 65% stake in the equity of SPCL.Further, the company owns six windmills with an installed capacity of 1.75 MW in Tamil Nadu for power generation.and majority of this wind power is supplied to Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TEB). The Company has a telecom manufacturing plant in Mysore. The Company supplies its products through dealers
Company FAQs

What is the West Coast Paper Mills Ltd share price today?

The West Coast Paper Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹548.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd is ₹3620.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd is 10.77 and 1.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a West Coast Paper Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd is ₹524.1 and ₹815 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd?

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.26%, 3 Years at 33.64%, 1 Year at -21.83%, 6 Month at -21.68%, 3 Month at -7.50% and 1 Month at -7.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.53 %
Institutions - 14.36 %
Public - 29.11 %

