Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPaper
Open₹561.45
Prev. Close₹561.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹698.71
Day's High₹564.45
Day's Low₹543.95
52 Week's High₹815
52 Week's Low₹524.1
Book Value₹403.15
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,620.86
P/E10.77
EPS52.26
Divi. Yield1.42
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.99
15.99
15.99
15.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,464.47
2,034.53
1,491.55
1,282.46
Net Worth
2,480.46
2,050.52
1,507.54
1,298.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,985.2
1,368.39
1,982.45
1,710.19
yoy growth (%)
45.07
-30.97
15.91
-3.34
Raw materials
-1,017.89
-720.35
-998.16
-910.35
As % of sales
51.27
52.64
50.34
53.23
Employee costs
-182.44
-164.21
-160.01
-123.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
244.43
-17.61
290.38
222.55
Depreciation
-138.32
-153.48
-166.36
-116.22
Tax paid
-26.34
19.66
-13.98
0.66
Working capital
-18.02
-17.7
7.95
-8.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
45.07
-30.97
15.91
-3.34
Op profit growth
112.24
-60.28
32.61
7.4
EBIT growth
524.9
-86.87
36.8
15.45
Net profit growth
10,552.5
-99.25
23.82
73.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,447.68
4,920.76
3,377.67
2,244.53
2,492.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,447.68
4,920.76
3,377.67
2,244.53
2,492.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
170.34
77.57
58.22
24.66
53.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,384.75
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
422.9
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
561.45
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
306
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.32
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
S K Bangur
Non Executive Director
Shashi Devi Bangur
Vice Chairman
Saurabh Bangur
Executive Director & CFO
Rajendra Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Brajmohan Prasad
Joint Managing Director
Virendraa Bangur
Independent Director
Shiv Ratan Goenka
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Garg
Independent Director
Vinod B Agarwala
Independent Director
Sudha Bhushan
Independent Director
Prakash Kacholia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
Summary
West Coast Paper Mills Limited (WCPML), the leading entity of the SK Bangur Group, is headquartered in Kolkata and incorporated on March 25, 1955. WCPML has been operating a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility (Paper Division) in Dandeli, Karnataka, boasting a production capacity of 320,000 metric tonnes per annum. With a self-sustained pulp capacity of 255,000 MTPA and a captive powergeneration capability of 74.8 megawatts, WCPML ensures operational independence. Its products reach across India through an extensive network of dealerships.The Company is ISO 90012015, ISO 14001-2015 FSC (R) & OHSAS 18000-2007. The Companys Mysore Plant produces Optical Fibre Cable which cater requirement of telecom sector of India. Apart from paper, the company is also into manufacture & sale of Optical Fibre Cable and Jelly Filled Telephone cables. WCPMs Paper Division is located at Dandeli in Karnataka and Cable Division in Mysore, Karnataka. WCPM has two subsidiaries Speciality Coatings & Laminations Ltd (SPCL) is engaged in manufacture of Coated paper and paper boards i.e Chromo & Art Paper. SPCLs 15000 tpa plant is located at Gurgaon in Haryana. WCPM holds 65% stake in the equity of SPCL.Further, the company owns six windmills with an installed capacity of 1.75 MW in Tamil Nadu for power generation.and majority of this wind power is supplied to Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TEB). The Company has a telecom manufacturing plant in Mysore. The Company supplies its products through dealers
Read More
The West Coast Paper Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹548.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd is ₹3620.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd is 10.77 and 1.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a West Coast Paper Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd is ₹524.1 and ₹815 as of 06 Jan ‘25
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.26%, 3 Years at 33.64%, 1 Year at -21.83%, 6 Month at -21.68%, 3 Month at -7.50% and 1 Month at -7.72%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.