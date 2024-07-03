Summary

West Coast Paper Mills Limited (WCPML), the leading entity of the SK Bangur Group, is headquartered in Kolkata and incorporated on March 25, 1955. WCPML has been operating a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility (Paper Division) in Dandeli, Karnataka, boasting a production capacity of 320,000 metric tonnes per annum. With a self-sustained pulp capacity of 255,000 MTPA and a captive powergeneration capability of 74.8 megawatts, WCPML ensures operational independence. Its products reach across India through an extensive network of dealerships.The Company is ISO 90012015, ISO 14001-2015 FSC (R) & OHSAS 18000-2007. The Companys Mysore Plant produces Optical Fibre Cable which cater requirement of telecom sector of India. Apart from paper, the company is also into manufacture & sale of Optical Fibre Cable and Jelly Filled Telephone cables. WCPMs Paper Division is located at Dandeli in Karnataka and Cable Division in Mysore, Karnataka. WCPM has two subsidiaries Speciality Coatings & Laminations Ltd (SPCL) is engaged in manufacture of Coated paper and paper boards i.e Chromo & Art Paper. SPCLs 15000 tpa plant is located at Gurgaon in Haryana. WCPM holds 65% stake in the equity of SPCL.Further, the company owns six windmills with an installed capacity of 1.75 MW in Tamil Nadu for power generation.and majority of this wind power is supplied to Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TEB). The Company has a telecom manufacturing plant in Mysore. The Company supplies its products through dealers

