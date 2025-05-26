West Coast Paper Q4 Net Profit Drops 63% YoY to ₹44 Crore; Revenue Down 3%

West Coast Paper Mills posted a sharp fall in its Q4 FY25 profit of 63% YoY to ₹44 crore from ₹119.8 crore in Q4 FY24. The company’s revenue from operations also dropped a little to 3% to ₹1,041 crore in the March 2025 quarter from ₹1,070 crore a year ago.

Operating performance sharply deteriorated as EBITDA tumbled 52.4% to ₹80.8 crore from ₹169.6 crore during Q4 FY24. West Coast Paper Mills EBITDA margin plunged by 810 bps YoY to 7.8% vs healthy 15.9% in Q4FY2018.

The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of ₹5 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each representing a payout of 250% for the year ended 31st March 2025. The dividend remains subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting.

In the National Stock Exchange (NSE ) shares of West Coast Paper Mills have gained 3.96% on Monday, May 26, 2025. West Coast Paper Mills shares have dipped 20% in the last year, 12% YTD, and a 11% gain in the last month.

Established in 1955, the West Coast Paper Mills is one of the leading paper mill in India located in Dandeli in the state of Karnataka. The firm supplies various printing, writing, publication, stationery and packaging grades of paper and paperboard ranging in weight from 50 to 400 grams per square meter; it markets its papers domestically as well as internationally.

