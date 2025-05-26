iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

West Coast Paper Q4 Net Profit Drops 63% YoY to ₹44 Crore; Revenue Down 3%

26 May 2025 , 12:10 PM

West Coast Paper Mills posted a sharp fall in its Q4 FY25 profit of 63% YoY to ₹44 crore from ₹119.8 crore in Q4 FY24. The company’s revenue from operations also dropped a little to 3% to ₹1,041 crore in the March 2025 quarter from ₹1,070 crore a year ago.

Operating performance sharply deteriorated as EBITDA tumbled 52.4% to ₹80.8 crore from ₹169.6 crore during Q4 FY24. West Coast Paper Mills EBITDA margin plunged by 810 bps YoY to 7.8% vs healthy 15.9% in Q4FY2018.

The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of ₹5 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each representing a payout of 250% for the year ended 31st March 2025. The dividend remains subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting.

In the National Stock Exchange (NSE ) shares of West Coast Paper Mills have gained 3.96% on Monday, May 26, 2025. West Coast Paper Mills shares have dipped 20% in the last year, 12% YTD, and a 11% gain in the last month.

Established in 1955, the West Coast Paper Mills is one of the leading paper mill in India located in Dandeli in the state of Karnataka. The firm supplies various printing, writing, publication, stationery and packaging grades of paper and paperboard ranging in weight from 50 to 400 grams per square meter; it markets its papers domestically as well as internationally.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • earnings
  • Q4 Net Profit
  • stock market news
  • West Coast Paper
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.