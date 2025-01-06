iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

548.2
(-2.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

West Coast Paper FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

244.43

-17.61

290.38

222.55

Depreciation

-138.32

-153.48

-166.36

-116.22

Tax paid

-26.34

19.66

-13.98

0.66

Working capital

-18.02

-17.7

7.95

-8.69

Other operating items

Operating

61.74

-169.13

117.98

98.31

Capital expenditure

54.09

52.46

188.92

142.9

Free cash flow

115.83

-116.66

306.9

241.21

Equity raised

2,561.48

2,565.51

1,831.71

1,254.93

Investing

88.71

0.01

911.11

0.19

Financing

-55.31

32.41

616.16

66.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

26.41

Net in cash

2,710.71

2,481.27

3,665.89

1,588.91

West Coast Paper : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.