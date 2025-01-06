West Coast Paper Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
244.43
-17.61
290.38
222.55
Depreciation
-138.32
-153.48
-166.36
-116.22
Tax paid
-26.34
19.66
-13.98
0.66
Working capital
-18.02
-17.7
7.95
-8.69
Other operating items
Operating
61.74
-169.13
117.98
98.31
Capital expenditure
54.09
52.46
188.92
142.9
Free cash flow
115.83
-116.66
306.9
241.21
Equity raised
2,561.48
2,565.51
1,831.71
1,254.93
Investing
88.71
0.01
911.11
0.19
Financing
-55.31
32.41
616.16
66.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
26.41
Net in cash
2,710.71
2,481.27
3,665.89
1,588.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.