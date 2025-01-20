Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
50.48
-9.96
45.76
Op profit growth
150.71
-59
69.83
EBIT growth
899.2
-89.84
78.2
Net profit growth
-9,990.96
-100.83
65.97
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.75
11.25
24.72
21.21
EBIT margin
14.18
2.13
18.93
15.48
Net profit margin
9.09
-0.13
14.85
13.04
RoCE
17.96
1.79
23.43
RoNW
4.99
-0.05
8.31
RoA
2.87
-0.02
4.59
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
52.37
-0.66
61.54
33.79
Dividend per share
6
1
5
4
Cash EPS
14.3
-35.19
26.12
16.18
Book value per share
255.29
210.27
210.18
127.01
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.38
-363.86
2.09
7.08
P/CEPS
23.35
-6.82
4.93
14.78
P/B
1.3
1.14
0.61
1.88
EV/EBIDTA
3.79
7.82
2.13
4.95
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
11.83
Tax payout
-17.72
-98.3
2.38
0.3
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
24.11
28.12
19.1
Inventory days
43.63
78.06
65.24
Creditor days
-31.91
-37.79
-39.87
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-8.16
-0.68
-6.29
-6.25
Net debt / equity
0.24
0.42
0.41
0.36
Net debt / op. profit
0.66
2.31
0.93
0.84
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-50.22
-52.27
-48.1
-53.23
Employee costs
-10.61
-13.95
-8.94
-7.2
Other costs
-20.4
-22.51
-18.22
-18.34
No Record Found
