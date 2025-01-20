iifl-logo-icon 1
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd Key Ratios

550.65
(1.81%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:19:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

50.48

-9.96

45.76

Op profit growth

150.71

-59

69.83

EBIT growth

899.2

-89.84

78.2

Net profit growth

-9,990.96

-100.83

65.97

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

18.75

11.25

24.72

21.21

EBIT margin

14.18

2.13

18.93

15.48

Net profit margin

9.09

-0.13

14.85

13.04

RoCE

17.96

1.79

23.43

RoNW

4.99

-0.05

8.31

RoA

2.87

-0.02

4.59

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

52.37

-0.66

61.54

33.79

Dividend per share

6

1

5

4

Cash EPS

14.3

-35.19

26.12

16.18

Book value per share

255.29

210.27

210.18

127.01

Valuation ratios

P/E

6.38

-363.86

2.09

7.08

P/CEPS

23.35

-6.82

4.93

14.78

P/B

1.3

1.14

0.61

1.88

EV/EBIDTA

3.79

7.82

2.13

4.95

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

11.83

Tax payout

-17.72

-98.3

2.38

0.3

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

24.11

28.12

19.1

Inventory days

43.63

78.06

65.24

Creditor days

-31.91

-37.79

-39.87

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-8.16

-0.68

-6.29

-6.25

Net debt / equity

0.24

0.42

0.41

0.36

Net debt / op. profit

0.66

2.31

0.93

0.84

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-50.22

-52.27

-48.1

-53.23

Employee costs

-10.61

-13.95

-8.94

-7.2

Other costs

-20.4

-22.51

-18.22

-18.34

