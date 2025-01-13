West Coast Paper Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.99
15.99
15.99
15.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,464.47
2,034.53
1,491.55
1,282.46
Net Worth
2,480.46
2,050.52
1,507.54
1,298.45
Minority Interest
Debt
161.16
173.97
414.72
628.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
69.01
71.11
84.49
98.41
Total Liabilities
2,710.63
2,295.6
2,006.75
2,025.61
Fixed Assets
770.12
696.4
768.28
859.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,628.93
1,335.4
1,000.86
912.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
41.3
81.61
168.63
166.82
Networking Capital
255.5
154.98
63.92
78.8
Inventories
441.52
311.15
246.29
240.47
Inventory Days
45.28
64.14
Sundry Debtors
194.62
185.17
133.58
125.58
Debtor Days
24.56
33.49
Other Current Assets
123.38
111.35
94.15
80.14
Sundry Creditors
-99.78
-104.67
-109.23
-69.8
Creditor Days
20.08
18.61
Other Current Liabilities
-404.24
-348.02
-300.87
-297.59
Cash
14.8
27.21
5.06
8.09
Total Assets
2,710.65
2,295.6
2,006.75
2,025.6
