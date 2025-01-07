iifl-logo-icon 1
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

554.3
(1.11%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,985.2

1,368.39

1,982.45

1,710.19

yoy growth (%)

45.07

-30.97

15.91

-3.34

Raw materials

-1,017.89

-720.35

-998.16

-910.35

As % of sales

51.27

52.64

50.34

53.23

Employee costs

-182.44

-164.21

-160.01

-123.26

As % of sales

9.19

12

8.07

7.2

Other costs

-379.27

-292.72

-343.08

-313.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.1

21.39

17.3

18.34

Operating profit

405.59

191.09

481.19

362.85

OPM

20.43

13.96

24.27

21.21

Depreciation

-138.32

-153.48

-166.36

-116.22

Interest expense

-52.79

-65.18

-72.04

-42.36

Other income

29.95

9.95

47.59

18.29

Profit before tax

244.43

-17.61

290.38

222.55

Taxes

-26.34

19.66

-13.98

0.66

Tax rate

-10.77

-111.62

-4.81

0.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

218.08

2.04

276.4

223.22

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

218.08

2.04

276.4

223.22

yoy growth (%)

10,552.5

-99.25

23.82

73.71

NPM

10.98

0.14

13.94

13.05

