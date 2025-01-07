Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,985.2
1,368.39
1,982.45
1,710.19
yoy growth (%)
45.07
-30.97
15.91
-3.34
Raw materials
-1,017.89
-720.35
-998.16
-910.35
As % of sales
51.27
52.64
50.34
53.23
Employee costs
-182.44
-164.21
-160.01
-123.26
As % of sales
9.19
12
8.07
7.2
Other costs
-379.27
-292.72
-343.08
-313.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.1
21.39
17.3
18.34
Operating profit
405.59
191.09
481.19
362.85
OPM
20.43
13.96
24.27
21.21
Depreciation
-138.32
-153.48
-166.36
-116.22
Interest expense
-52.79
-65.18
-72.04
-42.36
Other income
29.95
9.95
47.59
18.29
Profit before tax
244.43
-17.61
290.38
222.55
Taxes
-26.34
19.66
-13.98
0.66
Tax rate
-10.77
-111.62
-4.81
0.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
218.08
2.04
276.4
223.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
218.08
2.04
276.4
223.22
yoy growth (%)
10,552.5
-99.25
23.82
73.71
NPM
10.98
0.14
13.94
13.05
