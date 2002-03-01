<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT</dhhead>

To the Members of West Coast Paper Mills Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of West Coast Paper Mills Limited("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("The Act" or "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics’ issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Revenue Recognition (Refer Note 1 (III) (h) and 28 to the Standalone financial Statements) Revenue is recognized at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for transferring goods to a customer. The revenue recognition occurs at a point in time when the control of the goods is transferred to the customer. We focussed on this area as a key audit matter as the value is significant and inherent risk exists of revenue being recognized before the control is transferred, including risk of incorrect timing of estimation related to recording the discounts and rebates. As part of our audit procedures, we: > Read the Companys accounting policy for revenue recognition and assessed compliance with the requirements of Ind AS 115. > Evaluated the design, tested the implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal controls including general IT controls and key IT application controls over recognition of revenue. > On a sample basis, tested supporting documentation for sales transactions which included sales invoices, customer contracts and shipping documents. > Tested revenue samples focused on sales recorded immediately before the year-end, obtained evidence as regards timing of revenue recognition, based on terms and conditions of sales contracts and delivery documents. > Assessed disclosures in financial statements in respect of revenue, as specified in Ind AS 115.

2. Provisions and contingent liabilities related to taxation, litigation and claims (Refer Note 39 to the Standalone financial statements)

The Company has ongoing litigations with various regulatory and tax authorities and third parties. Where an outflow of funds is believed to be probable and a reliable estimate of the outcome of the dispute can be made based on managements assessment of specific circumstances of each dispute and relevant external advice, management provides for its reliable estimate of the liability. Such accruals are by nature complex and can take number of years to resolve and can involve estimation uncertainty. As part of our audit procedures, we: Due to the level of judgement relating to recognition, valuation and presentation of provisions and contingent liabilities, this is considered to be a key audit matter. • Obtained an understanding of managements process to identify new obligations and changes in existing obligations for compliance with Ind AS 12 - Income taxes and Ind AS 37 - Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets. • analysed significant changes in material provisions from prior periods and obtained a detailed understanding of these changes and assumptions applied. • Our audit procedures related to material provisions recognised and contingent liabilities disclosed in the standalone financial statements included: • Assessment of the recognition criteria for the liability; • Evaluation of the methodology adopted by management for the measurement of the liability; • Assessment of the other key measurement assumptions and inputs. • We have obtained opinions and confirmations from internal /external experts and legal counsel, where necessary, which we have relied upon. • We reviewed the minutes of the Board meetings including other committees to evaluate the process and controls over obligations operated by management. • Testing of the mathematical accuracy of the measurement calculation; • We assessed the appropriateness of the presentation of the most significant contingent liabilities in the financial statements.

3. Capital Expenditure in respect of property, plant and equipment and capital work in progress (as described in notes 2 and 3 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements) The Company has incurred significant expenditure on capital projects, as reflected by the total value of additions in property plant and equipment and capital work in progress in notes 2 and 3 of the standalone financial statements. Our audit procedures included the following: The Company is in the process of executing a project for expansion of existing capacity at one of its Division. These projects take a substantial period of time to get ready for intended use. We considered Capital expenditure as a Key audit matter due to: • We obtained an understanding of the Companys capitalisation policy and assessed for compliance with the relevant accounting standards. • Significance of amount incurred on such items during the year ended March 31, 2024. • We obtained understanding, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls related to capital expenditure and capitalisation of assets. • Judgement and estimate required by management in assessing assets meeting the capitalisation criteria set out in IndAS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment. • We performed substantive testing on a test basis for each element of capitalised costs including inventory issued to contractors for the purpose of these projects, process of identification of directly attributable cost by the management, including verification of underlying supporting evidence and understanding nature of the costs capitalised. • Judgement involved in determining the eligibility of costs including borrowing cost and other directly attributable costs for capitalisation as per the criteria set out in IndAS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment. • In relation to borrowing costs we obtained the supporting calculations, verified the inputs to the calculation and tested the arithmetical accuracy of the model. • We verified the necessary evidence for determining the date of capitalization of the assets. • We obtained understanding on management assessment relating to progress of projects and their intention to bring the asset to its intended use

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s management and Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor’s report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with [the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended]. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, (hereinafter referred to as the "Order"), we give in the "Annexure A"statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report.

(g) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 39 to the standalone financial statements. ii. The Company has accounted for material foreseeable losses, if any, for long-term contracts including derivative contracts. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, if any, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. b) The management has represented, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, if any, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries, and c) Basedonsuchauditprocedures,wehaveconsideredreasonableandappropriateinthecircumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement. v) The dividend declared or paid during the year as well as the dividend proposed (which is subject to members approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting) by the Company are in compliance with Section 123 of the Act. vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software and also audit trail feature was not enabled at database level, as described in note 61 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of other accounting software.

Annexure – A

to the Independent Auditor’s Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 of our Report on Other legal and regulatory requirements) We report that: i. In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including. quantitative details and situation of its property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible. assets. b) As explained to us, the property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by management and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. In our opinion this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of company and nature of its assets. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination, title deeds of the immovable property (other than cases where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessees stated below) as disclosed in schedule of Property, Plant and Equipment to the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

Asset Category Gross Block Net Block Remarks Leasehold Land 162.00 162.00 289.68 acres of leasehold land for which Government approval for renewal for next 30 years received but lease agreement is yet to be executed; and 109.10 acres of other leasehold land of which lease agreement is expired and pending to be renewed and registered with the government.

d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. e) According to information and explanations given by the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. ii. In respect of its Inventories: a) As per information and explanations provided to us, physical verification has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals during the year in respect of inventory of raw materials, work in progress, finished goods and by products and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification. b) Based on our examination of the books of accounts of the Company, with respect to the sanctioned working capital limits availed in excess of Rs Five Crore from banks or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company, the Quarterly return / statements have been regularly submitted by the company and no material discrepancies were noticed. iii. a) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has made investments in, provided guarantee or security or granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year as per details given below:

Particulars Loans Advanced (Rs in lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year: - Uniply D?cor Limited (Subsidiary) 1,414.26 - Others - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases : - Uniply D?cor Limited (Subsidiary) 1,414.26 - Others 1,000.00

b) The investments made, the securities granted and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the company’s interest.

c) As per the information and explanation provided to us, with respect to the Inter corporate deposits made with other parties, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest thereon are stipulated and the repayments are regular, except in case of acquisition of Uniply D?cor Limited under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 wherein the acquisition cost has been partly structured in the form of unsecured Loan amounting to Rs.1414.26 Lakhs in compliance with the NCLT, Chennai Order. The said loan is repayable on demand and there is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest thereon. d) As per the information and explanation provided to us, there was no overdue loan amount remaining outstanding as at the year-end.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no amount of loan or advances has been renewed or extended or fresh loan granted to settle the overdue of existing loan given to the same parties.

f) The Company has granted loan to its subsidiary as stated in clause 3(c ) above which is repayable on demand and the terms or period of repayment has not been specified. The aggregate amount of such Loans amounted to Rs.1414.26 Lakhs as on 31st March 2024 and forms 58 % of all Loans granted by the Company. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, Company has not given any loan, made investments or given Guarantee and Securities to the parties covered under Section 185 / 186, accordingly the clause is not applicable to the Company. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public or amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) rules 2014 (as amended). vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company in respect of products for which maintenance of prescribed cost records is mandated by Government of India U/S 148 (1) of the Act and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of these records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us: a) According to the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has been generally regular in depositing amounts deducted/accrued in the books of accounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues, as applicable. There was no material undisputed outstanding statutory dues as at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) There are no dues of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except as stated below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dispute Amount in dispute (Rs Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax Rs 4586.19 Lakhs (net of refunds adjusted and payments of 657 Lakhs) Asst. year 1999- 2000 to 2016-17 Commissioner (Appeals) / ITAT/ Hon’ble High Court Central Excise Act 1944 Excise Duty Rs 87.71 Lakhs 2007-08 to 2014- 15 CESTAT The Custom Act 1962 Customs Duty Rs 540.27 Lakhs (Net of recoveries done by department Rs 21.48 Lakhs) 2012-13 & 2013-14 Honourable Supreme Court / CESTAT Karnataka Tax on Entry of Goods Act, 1979 Special Entry Tax Rs 112.99 Lakhs 2004-05 & 2005-06 Honble High Court of Karnataka The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Cess Act , 1977 Water Cess Rs 30.14 Lakhs 2002-03 to 2004- 05 Water Cess Appellate Authority Karnataka Forest (Amendment) Act, 2016 Forest Development Fees Rs 1,016.86Lakhs 2017-18 to 2020- 21 Honble Supreme Court Goa rural improvement and welfare cess act 2000 Goa Rural Improvement Cess Rs 262.65Lakhs 2014-15 to 2018- 19 Hon’ble High Court of Mumbai, Goa Bench Goa Cess on Products and substances causing Pollution (Green Cess) Act, 2013 Goa Green Cess Rs 104.51 Lakhs (Net of deposit of Rs 104.51 Lakhs) 2014-15 to 2022- 23 Hon’ble Supreme Court of India Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964 Property Tax Rs 82.78 Lakhs 2002-03 to 2013- 14 JMFC, Dandeli CGST/KGST Act. 2017 GST Rs 460.83 Lakhs 2017-18 Honble High Court of Karnataka

viii. According to the information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions which have not been recorded in the books of account, which have been surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ix. a) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any financial institution, bank, Government or debenture holders.

b) Basis the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has availed loans from banks and financial institutions. The amount of loan was applied for the purpose for which the loan was obtained. Further the Company has not availed any loans from Government or has not issued any debenture during the year.

d) Based on the information and explanation given to us, and the books of account examined by us, short term funds raised during the year have not been utilized for long term purposes.

e) Based on the information and explanation given to us, and the books of account examined by us, during the year, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) The Company has not raised any loan during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Thus, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

b) We have not come across any instance of fraud, therefore report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not required to be filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As reported to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 4 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended). xiv. In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business; We have considered internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable. xvi. a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b) In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company; c) In our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Therefore, the provisions of clause

3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company; d) According to the representations given by the management, the Group does not have any CIC. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xviii. There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause

3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. In respect of Corporate Social Responsibility Expenditure:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of CSR Expenditure other than ongoing CSR projects, there were no amount remaining unspent u/s 135 (5) of the Companies Act, Hence no amount was required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act.

b) In our opinion, there are no ongoing projects towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requiring a transfer to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year;

Annexure - B

to the Independent Auditor’s Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) of the Independent Auditors’ Report of even date to the members of West Coast Paper Mills Limited on the Standalone financial Statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act’)

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of West Coast Paper Mills Limited (‘the Company’) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditor’s Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note’) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

6. Company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Company’s assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.