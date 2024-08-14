|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|14 Aug 2024
|10 Jun 2024
|AGM 14/08/2024 We enclose herewith Voting Results and Report of Scrutinizer for the 69th AGM held on 14.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024) We enclose herewith Minutes of proceedings of the 69th Annual General Meeting held on August 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024) Proceedings of 69th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
