|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|WEST COAST PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results(Standalone/Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 302024. Un-Audited Financial Results(Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30,2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|WEST COAST PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results(Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|WEST COAST PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and to recommend dividend if any on Equity Shares. Board Recommended Final Dividend Change in Directorate (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|WEST COAST PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months period ended on December 31 2023. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended on 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.