West Coast Paper Mills Ltd Board Meeting

542.7
(0.71%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:59:54 PM

West Coast Paper CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
WEST COAST PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results(Standalone/Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 302024. Un-Audited Financial Results(Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30,2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
WEST COAST PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results(Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202418 May 2024
WEST COAST PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and to recommend dividend if any on Equity Shares. Board Recommended Final Dividend Change in Directorate (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
WEST COAST PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months period ended on December 31 2023. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended on 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

West Coast Paper: Related News

No Record Found

