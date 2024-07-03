iifl-logo-icon 1
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd Share Price

305
(-0.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:04:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open305
  • Day's High306.95
  • 52 Wk High383.3
  • Prev. Close306
  • Day's Low305
  • 52 Wk Low 279.3
  • Turnover (lac)31.17
  • P/E10.57
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value303.35
  • EPS28.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,923.58
  • Div. Yield1.57
View All Historical Data
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

305

Prev. Close

306

Turnover(Lac.)

31.17

Day's High

306.95

Day's Low

305

52 Week's High

383.3

52 Week's Low

279.3

Book Value

303.35

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,923.58

P/E

10.57

EPS

28.86

Divi. Yield

1.57

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd Corporate Action

27 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

arrow

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Apr, 2024

arrow

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:26 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.27%

Foreign: 12.27%

Indian: 30.50%

Non-Promoter- 27.45%

Institutions: 27.45%

Non-Institutions: 29.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,837.42

1,576.18

1,205.49

1,101.49

Net Worth

1,837.53

1,576.29

1,205.6

1,101.6

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

1,354.93

781.79

1,183.98

1,107.59

yoy growth (%)

73.31

-33.96

6.89

8.03

Raw materials

-520.67

-201.05

-331.24

-409.19

As % of sales

38.42

25.71

27.97

36.94

Employee costs

-84.59

-81.34

-82.32

-69.72

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

138.54

86.36

248.82

167.98

Depreciation

-40.83

-37.6

-35

-30.62

Tax paid

-35.44

13.91

-74.22

-39.94

Working capital

0.81

-19.83

298.99

-53.7

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

73.31

-33.96

6.89

8.03

Op profit growth

53.96

-59.69

24.89

99.59

EBIT growth

58.4

-65.08

33.75

131.52

Net profit growth

2.82

-42.57

36.36

259.91

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,801.83

2,082.8

1,355.2

782.06

1,184.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,801.83

2,082.8

1,355.2

782.06

1,184.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

62.92

39.83

23.55

25.51

30.84

View Annually Results

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,384.75

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

422.9

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

561.45

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

306

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.32

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

N Gopalaratnam

Managing Director

K S Kasi Viswanathan

Independent Director

A L Somayaji

Independent Director

Nanditha Krishna

Independent Director

Mohan Verghese Chunkath

Director (Operation)

GANESH BALAKRISHNA BHADTI

Nominee (Govt)

T Rito Cyriac

Independent Director

S Durgashankar

Independent Director

Sheela Balakrishnan,

Nominee (TIIC)

MUNGAMURU SAIKUMAR

Independent Director

T C A Ranganathan

Independent Director

Chandramouli Chandrasekaran

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

Summary

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Limited was incorporated on June 22, 1960 and promoted by S Viswanathan and N Gopalaratnam. The Company is engaged into manufacture and sale of printing and writing paper and has plants in two locations, one at Erode and another at Tirunelveli with an aggregate capacity to produce 255000 tonnes of paper, per annum (TPA). The company completed the first phase (cost:Rs 10 cr) of its modernisation programme in 1994, for which it came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 10 in Dec.93. In the same year, the company spent over Rs 6 cr on energy conservation, financed by term loans from IDBI. It has enhanced its capacity to 115000 tpa from 69000 tpa. Companys quality systems continue to be covered by the ISO 9001 accrediation awarded by Det Norske Veritas, The Netherlands. The company is repaying its term loans for which it availed for Expansion/Modernization projects,due to the Financial Institution/Banks. A multi-purpose business paper SPRINT was launched during 2003 and the same was well accepted in the market.During March 2011, the Company acquired 41.67% of the Equity Capital of Subburaj Papers Limited (SPL), held by the Promoters.During the year 2013, the Company acquired 100% of the Equity of Esvi International (Engineers & Exporters) Limited (Esvin) therebymaking it a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. During the year 2014, the Company issued 13,63,628 Equity Shares to the Equity Shareholders of SPB Papers Limited, which amalgamated with
Company FAQs

What is the Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd share price today?

The Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹305 today.

What is the Market Cap of Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd is ₹1923.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd is 10.57 and 1.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd is ₹279.3 and ₹383.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd?

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.66%, 3 Years at 27.02%, 1 Year at -13.20%, 6 Month at -14.63%, 3 Month at -8.98% and 1 Month at -5.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.78 %
Institutions - 27.46 %
Public - 29.77 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

