Open₹305
Prev. Close₹306
Turnover(Lac.)₹31.17
Day's High₹306.95
Day's Low₹305
52 Week's High₹383.3
52 Week's Low₹279.3
Book Value₹303.35
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,923.58
P/E10.57
EPS28.86
Divi. Yield1.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,837.42
1,576.18
1,205.49
1,101.49
Net Worth
1,837.53
1,576.29
1,205.6
1,101.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,354.93
781.79
1,183.98
1,107.59
yoy growth (%)
73.31
-33.96
6.89
8.03
Raw materials
-520.67
-201.05
-331.24
-409.19
As % of sales
38.42
25.71
27.97
36.94
Employee costs
-84.59
-81.34
-82.32
-69.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
138.54
86.36
248.82
167.98
Depreciation
-40.83
-37.6
-35
-30.62
Tax paid
-35.44
13.91
-74.22
-39.94
Working capital
0.81
-19.83
298.99
-53.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
73.31
-33.96
6.89
8.03
Op profit growth
53.96
-59.69
24.89
99.59
EBIT growth
58.4
-65.08
33.75
131.52
Net profit growth
2.82
-42.57
36.36
259.91
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,801.83
2,082.8
1,355.2
782.06
1,184.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,801.83
2,082.8
1,355.2
782.06
1,184.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
62.92
39.83
23.55
25.51
30.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,384.75
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
422.9
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
561.45
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
306
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.32
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
N Gopalaratnam
Managing Director
K S Kasi Viswanathan
Independent Director
A L Somayaji
Independent Director
Nanditha Krishna
Independent Director
Mohan Verghese Chunkath
Director (Operation)
GANESH BALAKRISHNA BHADTI
Nominee (Govt)
T Rito Cyriac
Independent Director
S Durgashankar
Independent Director
Sheela Balakrishnan,
Nominee (TIIC)
MUNGAMURU SAIKUMAR
Independent Director
T C A Ranganathan
Independent Director
Chandramouli Chandrasekaran
Reports by Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
Summary
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Limited was incorporated on June 22, 1960 and promoted by S Viswanathan and N Gopalaratnam. The Company is engaged into manufacture and sale of printing and writing paper and has plants in two locations, one at Erode and another at Tirunelveli with an aggregate capacity to produce 255000 tonnes of paper, per annum (TPA). The company completed the first phase (cost:Rs 10 cr) of its modernisation programme in 1994, for which it came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 10 in Dec.93. In the same year, the company spent over Rs 6 cr on energy conservation, financed by term loans from IDBI. It has enhanced its capacity to 115000 tpa from 69000 tpa. Companys quality systems continue to be covered by the ISO 9001 accrediation awarded by Det Norske Veritas, The Netherlands. The company is repaying its term loans for which it availed for Expansion/Modernization projects,due to the Financial Institution/Banks. A multi-purpose business paper SPRINT was launched during 2003 and the same was well accepted in the market.During March 2011, the Company acquired 41.67% of the Equity Capital of Subburaj Papers Limited (SPL), held by the Promoters.During the year 2013, the Company acquired 100% of the Equity of Esvi International (Engineers & Exporters) Limited (Esvin) therebymaking it a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. During the year 2014, the Company issued 13,63,628 Equity Shares to the Equity Shareholders of SPB Papers Limited, which amalgamated with
Read More
The Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹305 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd is ₹1923.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd is 10.57 and 1.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd is ₹279.3 and ₹383.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.66%, 3 Years at 27.02%, 1 Year at -13.20%, 6 Month at -14.63%, 3 Month at -8.98% and 1 Month at -5.64%.
