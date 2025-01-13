Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,837.42
1,576.18
1,205.49
1,101.49
Net Worth
1,837.53
1,576.29
1,205.6
1,101.6
Minority Interest
Debt
21
0
4.12
7.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
134.47
128.54
130.41
127.69
Total Liabilities
1,993
1,704.83
1,340.13
1,237.09
Fixed Assets
811.05
815.5
828.92
766.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
188.68
151.97
142.52
125.51
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.81
6.98
6.43
7.81
Networking Capital
379.36
234.43
32.92
131.41
Inventories
287.91
240.88
124.12
227.25
Inventory Days
33.43
106.09
Sundry Debtors
119
95.19
101.28
81.54
Debtor Days
27.28
38.06
Other Current Assets
303.66
220.05
83.61
69.5
Sundry Creditors
-260.32
-233.96
-196.89
-172.74
Creditor Days
53.03
80.64
Other Current Liabilities
-70.89
-87.73
-79.2
-74.14
Cash
607.1
495.95
329.34
205.8
Total Assets
1,993
1,704.83
1,340.13
1,237.09
