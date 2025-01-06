Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
138.54
86.36
248.82
167.98
Depreciation
-40.83
-37.6
-35
-30.62
Tax paid
-35.44
13.91
-74.22
-39.94
Working capital
0.81
-19.83
298.99
-53.7
Other operating items
Operating
63.08
42.83
438.59
43.71
Capital expenditure
121.07
97.19
138.26
-370.33
Free cash flow
184.15
140.04
576.85
-326.61
Equity raised
2,180.02
1,963.21
1,368.13
862.31
Investing
17.01
41.24
0.31
46.35
Financing
3.86
18.01
-127.41
6.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
12.61
Net in cash
2,385.04
2,162.5
1,817.88
600.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.