Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd Cash Flow Statement

305.45
(-0.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Seshasayee Paper FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

138.54

86.36

248.82

167.98

Depreciation

-40.83

-37.6

-35

-30.62

Tax paid

-35.44

13.91

-74.22

-39.94

Working capital

0.81

-19.83

298.99

-53.7

Other operating items

Operating

63.08

42.83

438.59

43.71

Capital expenditure

121.07

97.19

138.26

-370.33

Free cash flow

184.15

140.04

576.85

-326.61

Equity raised

2,180.02

1,963.21

1,368.13

862.31

Investing

17.01

41.24

0.31

46.35

Financing

3.86

18.01

-127.41

6.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

12.61

Net in cash

2,385.04

2,162.5

1,817.88

600.68

