|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,354.93
781.79
1,183.98
1,107.59
yoy growth (%)
73.31
-33.96
6.89
8.03
Raw materials
-520.67
-201.05
-331.24
-409.19
As % of sales
38.42
25.71
27.97
36.94
Employee costs
-84.59
-81.34
-82.32
-69.72
As % of sales
6.24
10.4
6.95
6.29
Other costs
-584.08
-391.85
-503.58
-415.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
43.1
50.12
42.53
37.47
Operating profit
165.59
107.55
266.84
213.66
OPM
12.22
13.75
22.53
19.29
Depreciation
-40.83
-37.6
-35
-30.62
Interest expense
-2.87
-2.91
-6.89
-23.2
Other income
16.65
19.32
23.87
8.14
Profit before tax
138.54
86.36
248.82
167.98
Taxes
-35.44
13.91
-74.22
-39.94
Tax rate
-25.58
16.1
-29.82
-23.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
103.1
100.27
174.6
128.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
103.1
100.27
174.6
128.04
yoy growth (%)
2.82
-42.57
36.36
259.91
NPM
7.6
12.82
14.74
11.56
