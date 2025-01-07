iifl-logo-icon 1
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

304.2
(-0.41%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:32:37 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

1,354.93

781.79

1,183.98

1,107.59

yoy growth (%)

73.31

-33.96

6.89

8.03

Raw materials

-520.67

-201.05

-331.24

-409.19

As % of sales

38.42

25.71

27.97

36.94

Employee costs

-84.59

-81.34

-82.32

-69.72

As % of sales

6.24

10.4

6.95

6.29

Other costs

-584.08

-391.85

-503.58

-415.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

43.1

50.12

42.53

37.47

Operating profit

165.59

107.55

266.84

213.66

OPM

12.22

13.75

22.53

19.29

Depreciation

-40.83

-37.6

-35

-30.62

Interest expense

-2.87

-2.91

-6.89

-23.2

Other income

16.65

19.32

23.87

8.14

Profit before tax

138.54

86.36

248.82

167.98

Taxes

-35.44

13.91

-74.22

-39.94

Tax rate

-25.58

16.1

-29.82

-23.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

103.1

100.27

174.6

128.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

103.1

100.27

174.6

128.04

yoy growth (%)

2.82

-42.57

36.36

259.91

NPM

7.6

12.82

14.74

11.56

