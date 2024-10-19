Board Meeting 19 Oct 2024 4 Oct 2024

SESHASAYEE PAPER & BOARDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audted Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 Re-constitution of Risk Management Committee with effect from 19.10.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.10.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

SESHASAYEE PAPER & BOARDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Appointment of Indepedent Directors Appointment of Nominee Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024

SESHASAYEE PAPER & BOARDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024 & Recommendation of Dividend for the FY 2023-24 Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. Update on MDP-IV (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

We wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on march 21, 2024, have approved and re-constituted the Audit committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Risk Management Committee and Project Committee of the Board with effect from 01st April 2024

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 22 Dec 2023