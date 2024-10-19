|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|19 Oct 2024
|4 Oct 2024
|SESHASAYEE PAPER & BOARDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audted Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 Re-constitution of Risk Management Committee with effect from 19.10.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jul 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|SESHASAYEE PAPER & BOARDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Appointment of Indepedent Directors Appointment of Nominee Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Apr 2024
|10 Apr 2024
|SESHASAYEE PAPER & BOARDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024 & Recommendation of Dividend for the FY 2023-24 Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. Update on MDP-IV (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|We wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on march 21, 2024, have approved and re-constituted the Audit committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Risk Management Committee and Project Committee of the Board with effect from 01st April 2024
|Board Meeting
|20 Jan 2024
|22 Dec 2023
|SESHASAYEE PAPER & BOARDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 SESHASAYEE PAPER AND BOARDS LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 20 Jan 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results.
