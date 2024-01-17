|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|27 Apr 2024
|23 May 2024
|1 Jun 2024
|Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday May 23, 2024 to Saturday June 01, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 64th Annual General Meeting and for the payment of dividend recommended for the financial year 2023-24.
