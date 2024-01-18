|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 Apr 2024
|22 May 2024
|-
|5
|250
|Final
|Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 The Board of Directors has recommended payment of dividend of Rs 5/- (Rupees five only) per Equity Share of Rs 2/- each, for the financial year 2023-24. The dividend, if approved by the Members at the ensuing 64th Annual General Meeting to be held on June 01, 2024, will be paid on or after June 03, 2024.
