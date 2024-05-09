The Board of Directors has approved the Notice of 64th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, the June 01, 2024 at 11.00AM through Video Conference. Notice of 64th Annual General Meeting to be held on June 01, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024) Disclosure of Voting Result of the 64th Annual General Meeting held on June 01, 2024. Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024) Clarification letter for the delayed submission of Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on June 01, 2024 and soft copy of the Proceedings. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/06/2024)