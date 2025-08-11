iifl-logo

Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd Share Price Live

116.55
(0.47%)
Aug 11, 2025|12:54:50 PM

  • Open111
  • Day's High116.55
  • Prev. Close116
  • Day's Low110.45
  • Turnover (lac)2,304.89
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)164.78
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

111

Prev. Close

116

Turnover(Lac.)

2,304.89

Day's High

116.55

Day's Low

110.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

164.78

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 Aug, 2025|04:51 PM
Aug-2025Dec-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.58%

Non-Promoter- 1.30%

Institutions: 1.30%

Non-Institutions: 28.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.25

4.99

4.99

4.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.22

11.69

7.71

5.56

Net Worth

29.47

16.68

12.7

10.55

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

350.25

18.075,941.7972.561.431,360.29285.58

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

494.8

11.383,261.8841.391.01631.04409.09

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

263.3

20.161,677.9317.060.9385.33305.13

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

75.95

18.341,513.8521.311.31393.4297.6

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd

PDMJEPAPER

129.7

11.821,234.8236.240.46196.4561.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sunil Maheshwari

Director & CFO

Anil Maheshwari

Executive Director

Shashi Maheshwari

Independent Director

Narender Tulsidas Kabra

Independent Director

Dharmendra Pawar

Independent Director

Siddharth Shankar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Surabhi Modi

Registered Office

Plot E-1 Industrial Area No.1,

A.B.Road,

Madhya Pradesh - 455001

Tel: +91 78801 32743

Website: http://www.aaradhyadisposalindustriesltd.in

Email: cs@aaradhyadisposalindustriesltd.in

Registrar Office

Office No 56-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd share price today?

The Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹116.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd is ₹164.78 Cr. as of 11 Aug ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 11 Aug ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd is ₹N/A and ₹N/A as of 11 Aug ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd?

Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

