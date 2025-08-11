Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹111
Prev. Close₹116
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,304.89
Day's High₹116.55
Day's Low₹110.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)164.78
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.25
4.99
4.99
4.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.22
11.69
7.71
5.56
Net Worth
29.47
16.68
12.7
10.55
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
350.25
|18.07
|5,941.79
|72.56
|1.43
|1,360.29
|285.58
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
494.8
|11.38
|3,261.88
|41.39
|1.01
|631.04
|409.09
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
263.3
|20.16
|1,677.93
|17.06
|0.9
|385.33
|305.13
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
75.95
|18.34
|1,513.85
|21.31
|1.31
|393.42
|97.6
Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd
PDMJEPAPER
129.7
|11.82
|1,234.82
|36.24
|0.46
|196.45
|61.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sunil Maheshwari
Director & CFO
Anil Maheshwari
Executive Director
Shashi Maheshwari
Independent Director
Narender Tulsidas Kabra
Independent Director
Dharmendra Pawar
Independent Director
Siddharth Shankar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Surabhi Modi
Plot E-1 Industrial Area No.1,
A.B.Road,
Madhya Pradesh - 455001
Tel: +91 78801 32743
Website: http://www.aaradhyadisposalindustriesltd.in
Email: cs@aaradhyadisposalindustriesltd.in
Office No 56-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Reports by Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd
