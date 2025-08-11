Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.25
4.99
4.99
4.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.22
11.69
7.71
5.56
Net Worth
29.47
16.68
12.7
10.55
Minority Interest
Debt
39.66
45.2
38.51
27.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.04
0.68
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
70.17
62.56
51.21
37.75
Fixed Assets
26.32
28.79
24.41
13
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.39
0
Networking Capital
43.77
33.37
26.39
24.68
Inventories
22.87
15.14
17.95
15.01
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
22.84
15.51
16.08
14.43
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.98
11.37
3.7
8.51
Sundry Creditors
-8.05
-6.36
-7.43
-7.7
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.87
-2.29
-3.91
-5.57
Cash
0.08
0.41
0.01
0.08
Total Assets
70.17
62.57
51.2
37.76
No Record Found
