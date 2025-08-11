iifl-logo

Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd Company Summary

Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd Summary

Aaradhya Disposal Industries Limited was originally incorporated as Aaradhya Disposal Industries Private Limited on January 16, 2014 by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Limited from Private Limited pursuant and the name of the Company changed from Aaradhya Disposal Industries Private Limited to Aaradhya Disposal Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior on October 28, 2024.The Company is the manufacturer and supplier of high- quality paper products that cater to a wide range of industries, both domestically and internationally. Manufacturing Unit of Company with an installation capacity of 12,000 metric tonnes per annum spread over an area of 55,151 square feet is situated at Dewas, near Indore, Madhya Pradesh.The Company established Manufacturing Unit at Dewas, in Madhya Pradesh in 2014. It installed one Printing, one Punching, one Coating and sixteen Paper Cup Making Machines, installed more Paper Cup Making Machines in 2015; launched four Punching, one Printing and few other Paper Cup Making Machines in 2017, expanded the production plant with the addition of Plot E-2 at Industrial Area No. 1, A.B. Road, in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh in 2019. The Company further installed one PLA and PE Coating Machines and added two Punching Machines in 2022 and has installed one Barrier Coating Machine in 2024. The Company is planning an Initial Public Issue upto 36,96,000 Fresh Issue of Equity Shares.

