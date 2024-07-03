Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPaper
Open₹22.36
Prev. Close₹22.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.37
Day's High₹22.88
Day's Low₹21.51
52 Week's High₹40.9
52 Week's Low₹16.73
Book Value₹28.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)101.46
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
46.5
46.5
46.5
46.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
114.4
135.16
126.55
116.93
Net Worth
160.9
181.66
173.05
163.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
435.18
359
252.92
183.26
yoy growth (%)
21.21
41.94
38.01
16.55
Raw materials
-274.94
-201.44
-158.97
-117.42
As % of sales
63.17
56.11
62.85
64.07
Employee costs
-16.5
-15.63
-9.36
-7.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.79
20.39
18.98
8.36
Depreciation
-6.04
-5.4
-3.51
-3.29
Tax paid
-5.05
-6.88
1.92
1.65
Working capital
-3.67
-5.93
30.7
-0.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.21
41.94
38.01
16.55
Op profit growth
-19.81
8.2
46.17
18.06
EBIT growth
-19.06
4.99
46.85
24.08
Net profit growth
-27.86
-35.35
108.57
64.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
310.79
394.73
512.84
435.15
358.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
310.79
394.73
512.84
435.15
358.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.8
0.76
1.17
1.93
1.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,384.75
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
422.9
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
561.45
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
306
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.32
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kirit G Patel
Executive Director
Ramakant Patel
Executive Director
Karshanbhai Patel
Independent Director
Sudhir Maheshwari
Independent Director
Dhiren N Parikh
Independent Director
Anand Maheshwari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hina Ronak Patel
Reports by Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd
Summary
Astron Paper & Board Mill Limited was incorporated on December 29, 2010 in Gujarat. The company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 3 February 2011 from the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Kraft paper from waste paper. The company makes the full range of Kraft paper ranging from GSM 80 to 350 GSM with 22 -35 BF. Within a short span of time, the Company has developed a name for itself in kraft paper industry and it has been able to establish a brand associated with qualitative and comprehensive range of kraft papers. The Company mainly caters to packaging industry and has been able to develop a loyal clientele network consisting of various packaging companies and MNCs. Currently the company is operating in domestic markets with their products being supplied on pan India basis. The company has 4 manufacturing units with overall capacity of 174600 MT at three locations in Gujarat. The Company is promoted by Kirit G Patel, Ramakant Patel, Karshanbhai Patel and Asian Granito (India) Limited.In 2012, the company commenced commercial production. In 2014, the company received ISO 9001: 2008 and ISO 14001: 2004 certification in respect of manufacture and dispatch of Kraft paper. During the year under review, the company received FSC- STD-40-004 V2/1 Standard for COC Certification - October 2011 and FSC- STD-40-007 V2-0 Sourcing reclaimed materials - April 2011 in respect of purchase of pre and post-consumer re
Read More
The Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹21.82 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd is ₹101.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd is 0 and 0.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd is ₹16.73 and ₹40.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.03%, 3 Years at -23.44%, 1 Year at -36.05%, 6 Month at -8.89%, 3 Month at 4.39% and 1 Month at 17.38%.
