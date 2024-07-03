iifl-logo-icon 1
Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd Share Price

21.82
(-2.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:36:13 PM

  • Open22.36
  • Day's High22.88
  • 52 Wk High40.9
  • Prev. Close22.35
  • Day's Low21.51
  • 52 Wk Low 16.73
  • Turnover (lac)16.37
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.81
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)101.46
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

22.36

Prev. Close

22.35

Turnover(Lac.)

16.37

Day's High

22.88

Day's Low

21.51

52 Week's High

40.9

52 Week's Low

16.73

Book Value

28.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

101.46

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd Corporate Action

23 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.06%

Non-Promoter- 72.93%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

46.5

46.5

46.5

46.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

114.4

135.16

126.55

116.93

Net Worth

160.9

181.66

173.05

163.43

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

435.18

359

252.92

183.26

yoy growth (%)

21.21

41.94

38.01

16.55

Raw materials

-274.94

-201.44

-158.97

-117.42

As % of sales

63.17

56.11

62.85

64.07

Employee costs

-16.5

-15.63

-9.36

-7.74

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.79

20.39

18.98

8.36

Depreciation

-6.04

-5.4

-3.51

-3.29

Tax paid

-5.05

-6.88

1.92

1.65

Working capital

-3.67

-5.93

30.7

-0.74

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.21

41.94

38.01

16.55

Op profit growth

-19.81

8.2

46.17

18.06

EBIT growth

-19.06

4.99

46.85

24.08

Net profit growth

-27.86

-35.35

108.57

64.56

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

310.79

394.73

512.84

435.15

358.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

310.79

394.73

512.84

435.15

358.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.8

0.76

1.17

1.93

1.37

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,384.75

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

422.9

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

561.45

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

306

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.32

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kirit G Patel

Executive Director

Ramakant Patel

Executive Director

Karshanbhai Patel

Independent Director

Sudhir Maheshwari

Independent Director

Dhiren N Parikh

Independent Director

Anand Maheshwari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hina Ronak Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd

Summary

Astron Paper & Board Mill Limited was incorporated on December 29, 2010 in Gujarat. The company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 3 February 2011 from the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Kraft paper from waste paper. The company makes the full range of Kraft paper ranging from GSM 80 to 350 GSM with 22 -35 BF. Within a short span of time, the Company has developed a name for itself in kraft paper industry and it has been able to establish a brand associated with qualitative and comprehensive range of kraft papers. The Company mainly caters to packaging industry and has been able to develop a loyal clientele network consisting of various packaging companies and MNCs. Currently the company is operating in domestic markets with their products being supplied on pan India basis. The company has 4 manufacturing units with overall capacity of 174600 MT at three locations in Gujarat. The Company is promoted by Kirit G Patel, Ramakant Patel, Karshanbhai Patel and Asian Granito (India) Limited.In 2012, the company commenced commercial production. In 2014, the company received ISO 9001: 2008 and ISO 14001: 2004 certification in respect of manufacture and dispatch of Kraft paper. During the year under review, the company received FSC- STD-40-004 V2/1 Standard for COC Certification - October 2011 and FSC- STD-40-007 V2-0 Sourcing reclaimed materials - April 2011 in respect of purchase of pre and post-consumer re
Company FAQs

What is the Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd share price today?

The Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹21.82 today.

What is the Market Cap of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd is ₹101.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd is 0 and 0.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd is ₹16.73 and ₹40.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd?

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.03%, 3 Years at -23.44%, 1 Year at -36.05%, 6 Month at -8.89%, 3 Month at 4.39% and 1 Month at 17.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.06 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 72.94 %

Information
Financials
Results
News
