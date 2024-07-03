Summary

Astron Paper & Board Mill Limited was incorporated on December 29, 2010 in Gujarat. The company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 3 February 2011 from the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Kraft paper from waste paper. The company makes the full range of Kraft paper ranging from GSM 80 to 350 GSM with 22 -35 BF. Within a short span of time, the Company has developed a name for itself in kraft paper industry and it has been able to establish a brand associated with qualitative and comprehensive range of kraft papers. The Company mainly caters to packaging industry and has been able to develop a loyal clientele network consisting of various packaging companies and MNCs. Currently the company is operating in domestic markets with their products being supplied on pan India basis. The company has 4 manufacturing units with overall capacity of 174600 MT at three locations in Gujarat. The Company is promoted by Kirit G Patel, Ramakant Patel, Karshanbhai Patel and Asian Granito (India) Limited.In 2012, the company commenced commercial production. In 2014, the company received ISO 9001: 2008 and ISO 14001: 2004 certification in respect of manufacture and dispatch of Kraft paper. During the year under review, the company received FSC- STD-40-004 V2/1 Standard for COC Certification - October 2011 and FSC- STD-40-007 V2-0 Sourcing reclaimed materials - April 2011 in respect of purchase of pre and post-consumer re

