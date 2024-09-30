|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|In Compliance with Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Annual Report for the FY 2023-24 along with the Notice convening 14th Annual General Meeting, scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing (VC). The aforesaid Annual Report is also available on the website of the Company i.e. www.astronpaper.com. We request to kindly take the same on records. Enclosed herewith the proceedings of 14th Annual General Meeting of the company held today i.e. September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.