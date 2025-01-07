iifl-logo-icon 1
Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

20.82
(-2.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:35:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

435.18

359

252.92

183.26

yoy growth (%)

21.21

41.94

38.01

16.55

Raw materials

-274.94

-201.44

-158.97

-117.42

As % of sales

63.17

56.11

62.85

64.07

Employee costs

-16.5

-15.63

-9.36

-7.74

As % of sales

3.79

4.35

3.7

4.22

Other costs

-116.3

-107.71

-52.97

-36.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.72

30

20.94

19.89

Operating profit

27.43

34.21

31.61

21.62

OPM

6.3

9.52

12.5

11.8

Depreciation

-6.04

-5.4

-3.51

-3.29

Interest expense

-9.74

-9.91

-9.89

-11.29

Other income

3.15

1.5

0.77

1.32

Profit before tax

14.79

20.39

18.98

8.36

Taxes

-5.05

-6.88

1.92

1.65

Tax rate

-34.13

-33.76

10.11

19.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.74

13.51

20.9

10.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

9.74

13.51

20.9

10.02

yoy growth (%)

-27.86

-35.35

108.57

64.56

NPM

2.23

3.76

8.26

5.46

