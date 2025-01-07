Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
435.18
359
252.92
183.26
yoy growth (%)
21.21
41.94
38.01
16.55
Raw materials
-274.94
-201.44
-158.97
-117.42
As % of sales
63.17
56.11
62.85
64.07
Employee costs
-16.5
-15.63
-9.36
-7.74
As % of sales
3.79
4.35
3.7
4.22
Other costs
-116.3
-107.71
-52.97
-36.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.72
30
20.94
19.89
Operating profit
27.43
34.21
31.61
21.62
OPM
6.3
9.52
12.5
11.8
Depreciation
-6.04
-5.4
-3.51
-3.29
Interest expense
-9.74
-9.91
-9.89
-11.29
Other income
3.15
1.5
0.77
1.32
Profit before tax
14.79
20.39
18.98
8.36
Taxes
-5.05
-6.88
1.92
1.65
Tax rate
-34.13
-33.76
10.11
19.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.74
13.51
20.9
10.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
9.74
13.51
20.9
10.02
yoy growth (%)
-27.86
-35.35
108.57
64.56
NPM
2.23
3.76
8.26
5.46
