iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd Nine Monthly Results

20.48
(-2.10%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:43:33 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

232.39

303.19

369.62

291.32

258.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

232.39

303.19

369.62

291.32

258.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.27

0.46

0.7

0.21

0.21

Total Income

232.66

303.65

370.32

291.53

258.97

Total Expenditure

225.89

322.36

345.96

273.5

233.55

PBIDT

6.77

-18.71

24.36

18.03

25.42

Interest

8.3

7.74

7.22

8.01

7.21

PBDT

-1.53

-26.45

17.14

10.02

18.21

Depreciation

5.49

5.11

5.23

4.89

5.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

2.62

0.06

1.97

Deferred Tax

-1.94

-9

1.36

1.59

0.56

Reported Profit After Tax

-5.08

-22.56

7.93

3.48

10.59

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-5.08

-22.56

7.93

3.48

10.59

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-5.08

-22.56

7.93

3.48

10.59

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.09

-4.84

1.7

0.75

2.28

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

46.5

46.5

46.5

46.5

46.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.91

-6.17

6.59

6.18

9.82

PBDTM(%)

-0.65

-8.72

4.63

3.43

7.03

PATM(%)

-2.18

-7.44

2.14

1.19

4.09

Astron Paper: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.