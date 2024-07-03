Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
232.39
303.19
369.62
291.32
258.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
232.39
303.19
369.62
291.32
258.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.27
0.46
0.7
0.21
0.21
Total Income
232.66
303.65
370.32
291.53
258.97
Total Expenditure
225.89
322.36
345.96
273.5
233.55
PBIDT
6.77
-18.71
24.36
18.03
25.42
Interest
8.3
7.74
7.22
8.01
7.21
PBDT
-1.53
-26.45
17.14
10.02
18.21
Depreciation
5.49
5.11
5.23
4.89
5.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
2.62
0.06
1.97
Deferred Tax
-1.94
-9
1.36
1.59
0.56
Reported Profit After Tax
-5.08
-22.56
7.93
3.48
10.59
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-5.08
-22.56
7.93
3.48
10.59
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-5.08
-22.56
7.93
3.48
10.59
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.09
-4.84
1.7
0.75
2.28
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
46.5
46.5
46.5
46.5
46.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.91
-6.17
6.59
6.18
9.82
PBDTM(%)
-0.65
-8.72
4.63
3.43
7.03
PATM(%)
-2.18
-7.44
2.14
1.19
4.09
