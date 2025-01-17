iifl-logo-icon 1
Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd Key Ratios

19.22
(-0.05%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:04 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.24

Op profit growth

-11.58

EBIT growth

-13.86

Net profit growth

-23.45

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.31

10.02

EBIT margin

6.16

8.67

Net profit margin

2.36

3.73

RoCE

10.65

RoNW

1.5

RoA

1.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.2

2.85

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

0.72

1.54

Book value per share

37.78

35.59

Valuation ratios

P/E

18.63

9.31

P/CEPS

56.88

17.15

P/B

1.08

0.74

EV/EBIDTA

7.04

5.12

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-33.99

-32.21

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

73.28

Inventory days

40.31

Creditor days

-69.59

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.38

-2.74

Net debt / equity

0.26

0.41

Net debt / op. profit

1.47

1.88

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-64.05

-57.48

Employee costs

-4.44

-5.11

Other costs

-24.18

-27.37

