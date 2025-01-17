Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.24
Op profit growth
-11.58
EBIT growth
-13.86
Net profit growth
-23.45
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.31
10.02
EBIT margin
6.16
8.67
Net profit margin
2.36
3.73
RoCE
10.65
RoNW
1.5
RoA
1.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.2
2.85
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
0.72
1.54
Book value per share
37.78
35.59
Valuation ratios
P/E
18.63
9.31
P/CEPS
56.88
17.15
P/B
1.08
0.74
EV/EBIDTA
7.04
5.12
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-33.99
-32.21
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
73.28
Inventory days
40.31
Creditor days
-69.59
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.38
-2.74
Net debt / equity
0.26
0.41
Net debt / op. profit
1.47
1.88
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-64.05
-57.48
Employee costs
-4.44
-5.11
Other costs
-24.18
-27.37
