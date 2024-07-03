iifl-logo-icon 1
Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd Quarterly Results

20.92
(-1.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

35.55

58.43

78.4

73.33

80.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

35.55

58.43

78.4

73.33

80.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.11

0.25

0.53

0.03

0.19

Total Income

35.66

58.68

78.93

73.37

80.86

Total Expenditure

42.91

67.51

82.81

70.86

78.65

PBIDT

-7.25

-8.83

-3.88

2.5

2.22

Interest

3.05

2.7

2.93

2.85

2.8

PBDT

-10.3

-11.53

-6.81

-0.35

-0.59

Depreciation

1.79

1.91

1.78

1.8

1.79

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-4.16

-3.93

-2.47

-0.62

-0.72

Reported Profit After Tax

-7.92

-9.51

-6.13

-1.54

-1.66

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-7.92

-9.51

-6.13

-1.54

-1.66

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-7.92

-9.51

-6.13

-1.54

-1.66

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.7

-2.05

-1.31

-0.33

-0.35

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

46.5

46.5

46.5

46.5

46.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-20.39

-15.11

-4.94

3.4

2.75

PBDTM(%)

-28.97

-19.73

-8.68

-0.47

-0.73

PATM(%)

-22.27

-16.27

-7.81

-2.1

-2.05

