Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
35.55
58.43
78.4
73.33
80.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
35.55
58.43
78.4
73.33
80.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.11
0.25
0.53
0.03
0.19
Total Income
35.66
58.68
78.93
73.37
80.86
Total Expenditure
42.91
67.51
82.81
70.86
78.65
PBIDT
-7.25
-8.83
-3.88
2.5
2.22
Interest
3.05
2.7
2.93
2.85
2.8
PBDT
-10.3
-11.53
-6.81
-0.35
-0.59
Depreciation
1.79
1.91
1.78
1.8
1.79
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-4.16
-3.93
-2.47
-0.62
-0.72
Reported Profit After Tax
-7.92
-9.51
-6.13
-1.54
-1.66
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-7.92
-9.51
-6.13
-1.54
-1.66
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-7.92
-9.51
-6.13
-1.54
-1.66
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.7
-2.05
-1.31
-0.33
-0.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
46.5
46.5
46.5
46.5
46.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-20.39
-15.11
-4.94
3.4
2.75
PBDTM(%)
-28.97
-19.73
-8.68
-0.47
-0.73
PATM(%)
-22.27
-16.27
-7.81
-2.1
-2.05
